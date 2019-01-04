Ford Mustang Crowned King Of Pony Cars In 2018, Challenger Outsells Camaro

Bad news for General Motors! In addition to slumping EV sales because the Bolt has lost its appeal, the Camaro is doing too great either. Sales are so bad, even the Dodge Challenger is more popular with the U.S. public.

Instead of an ending note, which of these three would you choose if you had a budget of $50,000 to burn on an American coupe with a good ol' V8? So how do these babies stack up? First things first, the Mustang soldiers on as the favorite pony car in the United States, racking up 75,842 sales in 2018. Despite this, sales are down 7.4 percent compared to 2017 according to the Ford Motor Company.Over in Auburn Hills, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported 66,716 sales of the Challenger . This represents an increase of 3 percent compared to 2017, which goes to show that the right modifications can work wonders on such an old model and platform. It’s also worth highlighting the Dodge is a muscle car as opposed to the Mustang and Camaro.Ford is taking the challenge to Dodge with the Shelby GT500 , which promises more than 700 horsepower from the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 codenamed Predator and related to the Voodoo in the GT350. On the other hand, the Blue Oval can’t quite compete with the 797 horsepower of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, not with that displacement.The Camaro is losing ground all over the place, with Chevrolet reporting 50,963 sales in 2018. More to the point, that’s 25 percent fewer sales than in the previous year. The 2019 mid-cycle refresh with the weird design changes didn’t help either, but most importantly, the Camaro has always been more expensive than the Mustang throughout the lineup.General Motors prepares to make some changes to the Camaro in the nearest of futures, starting with a re-redesigned front fascia. The 2.7-liter Tripower four-cylinder turbo is also expected to be introduced, along with not one, but two hybrid options based on the 2.0-liter turbo I4 and 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8.Instead of an ending note, which of these three would you choose if you had a budget of $50,000 to burn on an American coupe with a good ol' V8?