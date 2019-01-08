autoevolution

Gentian Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Shows The Understated Look

8 Jan 2019
The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is now a normal presence in the real world, even though the sportscar has landed in dealerships (read: not in owner's garages yet). As such, we constantly monitor the web for fresh examples, so we can show you the real-life face of the eight-gen Neunelfer in various shades.
And the hue that brought us here today is called Gentian Blue. This helps the 992 establish a stronger connection to its ancestors and that's because it emphasizes the understated aura that has defined the 991 since its inception.

Now, Porschephiles are split into two main camps when it comes to colors. There are those who enjoy tame shades, such as the one we have here and those who would rather see the rear-engined toy dressed in screaming attires, such as Guards Red.

Regardless, we'll get to see much more of the 992 this year, since only the Carrera S and Carrera 4S were released in 2018. The first months of 2019 are set to bring us the base models (for instance, we're curious to see if the $8,000 pricing boost for the S cars is maintained), as well as the Cabriolets - here are some spyshots that reveal the production look of the new 911 Cabrio.

Towards the end of the year, Porsche is expected to offer supercar and tray day aficionados something to dream about. We're referring to the 992 Turbo and the 992 GT3.

Prototypes of both have been spotted testing in production guise for quite a few months now and the news is good. For instance, the GT3 will come with much more aggressive aero, which means we're expecting a stellar Nurburgring number.

And, as various test cars have confirmed, the GT3 will maintain its naturally aspirated flat-six. We can say the same about the optional manual gearbox, but the new eight-speed PDK will obviously be offered, with the GT3-specific calibration.


 

