Crashed Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Depressing

7 Jan 2019, 10:59 UTC ·
Porsche engineers have done wonders for the 991.2 GT2 RS, since the 700 horsepower Nurburgring tamer is incredibly easy to drive on the road. However, not even engineering magic can save a car from the hazard of traffic. And this is how we end up with crashes such as the one that brought us here.
At least so far, we can only rely on this image when talking about the accident of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And, sadly, the damage on the car looks serious.

The impact took place in the left rear area of the vehicle - the wheel looks like it almost left the car, while multiple body panels are affected. Of course, since this is a 911, we're wondering if the engine is affected.

While there are multiple scenarios that could've led to this situation, it's likely that the vehicle oversteered into an obstacle and, judging by the said damage, the impact didn't take place at modest speed.

Heck, that torn rear apron, which exposes the exhaust, among others, looks downright depressing.

We're hoping there's no frame damage or the insurance company doesn't decide the financial side of the repair job is not worth it, so this Porsche 911 GT2 RS can return to the road.

After all, we're looking at a monster of a car. This German toy comes dressed in Miami Blue, a Paint To Sample shade that stands out from a distance. And, as you can see from the carbon bits on the roof, the vehicle is fitted with the scale-friendly Weissach Package.

Among other things, the configuration of the car means the buyer of this Zuffenhausen machine paid north of $300,000 for the car.

Sadly, this is far from the first 991.2 GT2 RS accident. For instance, an example of the twin-turbo monster was ruined in Sweden last year, while the Nurburgring didn't miss the chance to bruise another Porsche of the sort.

 

