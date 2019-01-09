SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed Weeks After Coupe Premiere

Unprecedented fanfare. This is how German carmaker Porsche says it will launch on the market the open-top version of the recently unveiled new generation 911. 9 photos



The car comes with wider wheel housings arches and increased body width, making for a more aggressive-looking machine. Using 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, the new 911 is 45 millimeters (1.77 inches) wider than the outgoing model. At the back, the car is now equal in size to the previous



The defining trait of the Cabriolet is, of course, its retractable roof. In the 2020 model year, this comes as a fully-automated feature, with magnesium surface elements used to prevent ballooning of the roof at high speeds and an integrated glass rear window.



The roof can be opened or closed both while standing still and while on the move, at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph). It can be completely retracted in about 12 seconds, thanks to the use of new roof hydraulics.



As was the case with the coupe, one of the biggest novelties in the new 911 generation is the interior of the model, created to be a mix of modern day technologies and the fell of a 1970s sports car.



At first, the 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet will be offered as Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions, both equipped with a 3.0-liter engine that develops 443 hp.



That’s the same power output as in the coupe version. The acceleration time of the Cabriolet is however somewhat slower than in the coupe, standing at 3.9 seconds (3.7 with the Sport Chrono Package) for the Carrera S and at 3.8 seconds for the Carrera 4S (3.6 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package).



