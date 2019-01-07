Lizard Green 2020 Porsche 911 Looks So Real

With the 2020 Porsche 911 delivery kickstart just around the corner, we love to keep the eight-generation Neunelfer on our radar. And while we've showcased multiple incarnations of the 992 last year, here were are, back in the game.
This time around, though, we've brought along a rendering. Sure, the image sitting before us is based on a real-life sighting of the 992. But the color and the suspension, which brings the sportscar closer to the asphalt, are digitally added.
With that out of the way, allow us to note that the stunning shade covering the retro-futuristic styling cues of the Neunelfer is called Lizard Green.
And it's no wonder that somebody wanted to render the 2020 Neunelfer in this color. After all, we're talking about the paint that was used as a launch hue for the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
As you've noticed, the rear fascia holds two generous oval tailpipes, which means this Porscha is gifted with the optional Sports Exhaust system (the standard hardware involved four rounded tailpipes with a smaller diameter).
And those yellow calipers mean the machine makes use of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).
2019 will be an awesome year for the Porsche 911. For instance, we'll get to meet the base Carrera and Carrera 4 soon, as the carmaker only introduced the S models last year. And the Cabriolet versions will follow soon. Meanwhile, here are some spyshots that showcase the Cabrio in production guise.
We're even more thrilled about the derivatives that are expected to debut in the final part of the year. For instance, the 911 Turbo, along with the Turbo Cabriolet, should land by 2020.
Then there's the 911 GT3. As is the case with the Turbo, this has been spied wearing the production body. And the good news is that the naturally-aspirated flat-six, as well as the manual gearbox will once again show up.
With that out of the way, allow us to note that the stunning shade covering the retro-futuristic styling cues of the Neunelfer is called Lizard Green.
And it's no wonder that somebody wanted to render the 2020 Neunelfer in this color. After all, we're talking about the paint that was used as a launch hue for the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
As you've noticed, the rear fascia holds two generous oval tailpipes, which means this Porscha is gifted with the optional Sports Exhaust system (the standard hardware involved four rounded tailpipes with a smaller diameter).
And those yellow calipers mean the machine makes use of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).
2019 will be an awesome year for the Porsche 911. For instance, we'll get to meet the base Carrera and Carrera 4 soon, as the carmaker only introduced the S models last year. And the Cabriolet versions will follow soon. Meanwhile, here are some spyshots that showcase the Cabrio in production guise.
We're even more thrilled about the derivatives that are expected to debut in the final part of the year. For instance, the 911 Turbo, along with the Turbo Cabriolet, should land by 2020.
Then there's the 911 GT3. As is the case with the Turbo, this has been spied wearing the production body. And the good news is that the naturally-aspirated flat-six, as well as the manual gearbox will once again show up.
Are you a fan of Lizard green on the New 911? —- 📸CC: @taied_up —- Follow our other accounts: @kieran.cars @an.supercars —- #Porsche #Porsche911 #992 #Porsche992 #carlovers #Porsche #Porscheclub #Porschefans #PorscheCollection #PorscheDivers #918 #Porsche918 #Performance #Porschers #GT2RS #GT3RS #911GTS #Weissach #Porschelovers #blacklist #Supercars #carnews #cars #porschecarrera #911carrera #911carrera4s #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carsandcoffee #Nurburgring #liveupload —- Follow @992gts for newest Porsche content🔥 —-