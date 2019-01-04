Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Unveiled with Organic Body Parts and More Power

autoevolution

Amateur and professional racing drivers got their first gift for the year this week after Porsche unveiled not one, but two new versions of the new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. The car, a successor of the three-year-old Cayman GT4 Clubsport, is being offered by Porsche complete with a couple of premieres for this segment.
First, there’s the use of organic material for the build of some of the car's body parts. Porsche calls this material “natural-fiber composite” and is, in fact, organic fiber mix sourced from agricultural by-products such as flax or hemp fibers.

The Germans say this material is just as strong as carbon fiber, so they decided to use it to make the driver and co-driver doors, as well as the rear wing. With the help of these organic parts, the weight of the car sits at 1,320 kilograms.

Powering the GT4 is a 3.8-liter flat-six engine that cranks out a total of 425 hp, a hefty increase of 40 hp over the previous version. Controlling the engine is a dual-clutch gearbox with six gears and mechanical rear axle differential lock.

Using this engine, a spring-strut front suspension taken off the 911 GT3 Cup and a racing brake system with 380 mm discs, the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport comes with improved driveability and faster lap times than the outgoing version.

As said, Porsche will be offering the car in two versions, a first for the range. The entry-level racer is the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trackday, which targets amateur race drivers. For 134,000 EUR not including VAT, buyers will get a fixed shock absorber setup, air-conditioning system, a rescue hatch in the roof, a handheld fire-extinguisher and an 80-liter FT3 safety fuel cell.

Professionals can opt for the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Competition, which costs 157,000 EUR, not including VAT, and offers adjustable shock absorbers, a 115 liters tank, integrated air jack system and quick release steering wheel.

You can find the full details on both versions of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the document attached below.
