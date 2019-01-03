Puma to Sell Licensed Porsche Motorsport Apparel

Motorsport is generally on a break these days, with the inter-season interruption putting a halt on all competitions except a limited few, like Formula E. This break is the perfect opportunity for teams to prepare for the coming season in all aspects of their business.

6 photos



In an announcement made in the first day of the year, Porsche said that German apparel manufacturer Puma will be the official technical partner for the entire team of 24 Porsche Works drivers, as well as for juniors and all pit crews.



In exchange for equipping the teams with shoes and travel luggage, Puma’s name will be featured on both Formula E racecars and all racing clothing of the Porsche factory drivers and pit crews.



"Puma has a long and successful tradition in motorsport. We are pleased to welcome Puma as a new partner of the Porsche Motorsport Teams," said in a statement Fritz Enzinger, vice president Porsche Motorsport.



"The innovation and creativity of Puma, one of the world's leading sports lifestyle companies, fits in with our team and our brand."



Most importantly, the two companies will try and make some money from their partnership and, as a result of the deal, Puma will receive the rights to create a range of products branded Porsche and aimed at motorsport fans.



As per Puma, the range of products will include apparel, footwear, headwear, accessories, and bags.



Porsche says the partnership with Puma is “long-term,” but it avoids saying what exactly that means. Also, the financial aspects of the deal have not been disclosed.



Currently, Puma is a partner of other racing teams as well. It sponsors German manufacturer Porsche is among the first to announce a major change for its motorsport efforts for the current year.In an announcement made in the first day of the year, Porsche said that German apparel manufacturer Puma will be the official technical partner for the entire team of 24 Porsche Works drivers, as well as for juniors and all pit crews.In exchange for equipping the teams with shoes and travel luggage, Puma’s name will be featured on both Formula E racecars and all racing clothing of the Porsche factory drivers and pit crews."Puma has a long and successful tradition in motorsport. We are pleased to welcome Puma as a new partner of the Porsche Motorsport Teams," said in a statement Fritz Enzinger, vice president Porsche Motorsport."The innovation and creativity of Puma, one of the world's leading sports lifestyle companies, fits in with our team and our brand."Most importantly, the two companies will try and make some money from their partnership and, as a result of the deal, Puma will receive the rights to create a range of products branded Porsche and aimed at motorsport fans.As per Puma, the range of products will include apparel, footwear, headwear, accessories, and bags.Porsche says the partnership with Puma is “long-term,” but it avoids saying what exactly that means. Also, the financial aspects of the deal have not been disclosed.Currently, Puma is a partner of other racing teams as well. It sponsors Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Ferrari and Red Bull in Formula 1, Team Penske in NASCAR and Ducati Corse in Moto GP.