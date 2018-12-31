Guards Red 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Like a Dream

autoevolution

Choosing the spec of a Porsche 911 is one of the best experiences an aficionado can go through, with the Porsche configurator providing a fully immersive game to play. And this is one of the reasons for which we like to keep an eye out for various Neunelfer configurations.
And with the recent introduction of the 992 Porsche 911 (this has only been with us for two months), we've been bringing you various examples of the eight-generation model.

Well, the car that brought us here today comes dressed in Guards Red, which seems to suit the styling cues of the 2020 Neunelfer like a glove.

If you ask us, Guards Red is a hue that standard out, but this is far from those extreme colors in the Paint To Sample lineup (ever wondered how the 992 looks when dressed in Miami Blue? Here's an example for you.)

Now that the fixed-roof incarnations of the 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S are here, it's time to look into the future. The first part of the next year will bring plenty of new derivatives into the lineup, as Porsche is set to introduce the base Carreras, as well as the Cabriolet.

Speaking of the Cabrio, here are some recent spyshots of the machine, which portray it in Carrera form. Nevertheless, we'll remind you we've also spotted the 911 Turbo Cabriolet testing on multiple occasions.

We need to remind you that the 992 Turbo might also land in 2019, albeit in the final part of the year. And we can say the same about the 992 GT3, which has already been spied in production trim.

Oh, and let's not forger that the rumor mill talks about Porsche working on a 911 GT3 Cabriolet. However, we'll get to meet the 991.2 911 Speedster first, which is essentially a GT3 Cabrio for the luckiest few.


 

