"Abandoned" Porsche 911 GT3 Needs a Drive

The Porsche 911 GT3 is the kind of car that simply begs to be driven. And that's because this Neunelfer feels just as good on the track as it does on the road. In fact, we can't think of any other car in its Nurburgring lap time league that can be so easy do drive to the grocery store.

However, we have to note that the one who wrote the brilliant message using a finger is certainly an aficionado. And we're not even referring to the message itself here, but to the spot where this can be found.



With so much dust on the car, writing across the paint might cause damage, albeit with this being minor. But doing so over a window is considerably less risky.



Fortunately, most Porsche 911 GT3 owners take much better care of their machines. In fact, we've recently



We're not referring to the fact that the said Neunelfer was white. Instead, we're talking about the fact that the car had been caught on camera while towing a trailer.



The trailer was loaded with spare wheels, along with other stuff and we simply love to see a Neunelfer being put to good use.



Speaking of this badge, we'll remind you that the



Prototypes are currently in their advanced development stages, with these wearing the production body. And yes, we'll still get a naturally aspirated flat-six and an optional manual gearbox.





