autoevolution

"Abandoned" Porsche 911 GT3 Needs a Drive

31 Dec 2018, 14:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 GT3 is the kind of car that simply begs to be driven. And that's because this Neunelfer feels just as good on the track as it does on the road. In fact, we can't think of any other car in its Nurburgring lap time league that can be so easy do drive to the grocery store.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting with Two GT3sPorsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting with Two GT3sPorsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting with Two GT3s
Well, for some reason, the owner of the GT3 sitting before you doesn't seem to spend too much time behind the wheel. After all, the Neunelfer seems to have gathered plenty of dust and seeing the Porscha treated like that is plain sad.

However, we have to note that the one who wrote the brilliant message using a finger is certainly an aficionado. And we're not even referring to the message itself here, but to the spot where this can be found.

With so much dust on the car, writing across the paint might cause damage, albeit with this being minor. But doing so over a window is considerably less risky.

Fortunately, most Porsche 911 GT3 owners take much better care of their machines. In fact, we've recently brought you an example that can be described as the opposite of the one we have here.

We're not referring to the fact that the said Neunelfer was white. Instead, we're talking about the fact that the car had been caught on camera while towing a trailer.

The trailer was loaded with spare wheels, along with other stuff and we simply love to see a Neunelfer being put to good use.

Speaking of this badge, we'll remind you that the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 might be presented in the final part of next year.

Prototypes are currently in their advanced development stages, with these wearing the production body. And yes, we'll still get a naturally aspirated flat-six and an optional manual gearbox.


 

I can't say I disagree, it's 60 and sunny! #pathetic #gt3 @porscheexchange @porsche_motorsports @991gt3 @sharkwerks #porsche #dusty #barnfind @whipztagram

A post shared by eritz (@eritz) on Apr 15, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche 911 Porsche
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupePORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumAll PORSCHE models  
 
 