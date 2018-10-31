2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spied in Production Trim, Shows Aggressive Aero

With the debut of the 992-generation Porsche 911 just around the corner, the time has come to talk about the GT3 incarnation of the Neunelfer.
We've been spying the GT Division incarnation of the rear-engined machine for quite a while now and the prototypes are currently testing in production trim.
And it quickly becomes obvious that the aerodynamics of the track special has become more aggressive.
For instance, when the 911 GT3 went through the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp, the front fascia came with slightly meaner side air intakes, while the rear wing was simply placed further in the airflow.
However, when it comes to the next-gen model, we notice that the aero elements have become significantly more serious. And while the front fascia is still covered, the central air intake seems to come straight from the racing incarnations of the 911. Then there's the new vent on the hood, which remains concealed for now.
At the back, the massive rear wing, which seems more fitting for an RS model, dominates the setup. It looks like we could be dealing with either an active element, or one that's manually adjustable.
We must also mention the central exhaust setup, a traditional element for the 911 GT3.
On the tech front, the soundtrack of various test cars has brought splendid news. To be more precise, it looks like the naturally-aspirated flat-six of the model is here to stay. And we can say the same about the six-speed manual gearbox (just listen to this prototype), while the PDK will obviously be an option.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 992 Carrera models will come with an eight-speed PDK and pack a Wet driving mode. And it remains to be seen how this impacts the GT Division model.
Expect the 992-gen Porsche 911 GT3 to land next year, coming to the US as a 2020 model.
