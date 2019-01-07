autoevolution

2019 BMW 3 Series Shows Off Long Wheelbase In China

7 Jan 2019, 11:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Chinese sure love their long-wheelbase cars. Not because they’re tall, but such vehicles are seen as a status symbol in the world’s second-largest economy. Given these circumstances, BMW is much obliged to offer the 3 Series with a long wheelbase, produced in collaboration with Brilliance Auto.
14 photos
2019 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase2019 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille2020 BMW M340i Debuts With xDrive Option and Fancy New Grille
You’ll be hard-pressed to set the 325 Li M Sport apart from the European model, but the length of the rear doors favors the Chinese counterpart. 12 centimeters (4.3 inches) longer, the 3 Series L measures 2.96 meters (116.5 inches) from the front to the rear axle.

The compact executive sedan takes its mojo from a four-cylinder turbo with 184 PS (181 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque. The B48 is capable of propelling the 3 Series to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds, but BMW Brilliance hasn’t released the figure for the Chinese stepbrother.

Despite the additional heft, weight distribution remains perfect (50:50) according to the automaker. No fewer than 130,000 examples of the breed were sold last year in the People’s Republic, which goes to show how important this model is for BMW Brilliance.

Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the summer of 2019, the 325 Li has to take on the likes of the Audi A4 L, Jaguar XE L, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class L. Top speed is rated at 238 km/h (148 mph), which is more than enough considering that the speed limit on expressways is 120 km/h (75 mph).

Elsewhere in the world, the most powerful 3 Series from the seventh generation is the M340i. It’s a matter of months until BMW starts teasing the M3, which will use the S58 twin-turbo inline-six developed from the B58. Frank van Meel promised the S58 would exceed what you know from our competitors,” and the engine will also be used in the M4, X3 M, and X4 M.

Rumors regarding the M3 are wilder with every day that passes, starting with all-wheel drive. Water injection has also been suggested, along with mild-hybrid or even hybrid assistance.
2019 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase China BMW 3 Series sedan BMW
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
BMW models:
BMW 8-Series ConvcertibleBMW 8-Series Convcertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeAll BMW models  
 
 