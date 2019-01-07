5 Dad Gets New BMW After Driving Burning Car Out of Hospital Parking Garage

4 BMW Considering Hybrid M1 to Replace i8, Will Have Around 700 HP

3 BMW Uses Space Rocks to Pimp One-Off M850i Night Sky

More on this:

2019 BMW 3 Series Shows Off Long Wheelbase In China

The Chinese sure love their long-wheelbase cars. Not because they’re tall, but such vehicles are seen as a status symbol in the world’s second-largest economy. Given these circumstances, BMW is much obliged to offer the 3 Series with a long wheelbase, produced in collaboration with Brilliance Auto. 14 photos



The compact executive sedan takes its mojo from a four-cylinder turbo with 184 PS (181 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque. The B48 is capable of propelling the 3 Series to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds, but



Despite the additional heft, weight distribution remains perfect (50:50) according to the automaker. No fewer than 130,000 examples of the breed were sold last year in the People’s Republic, which goes to show how important this model is for BMW Brilliance.



Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the summer of 2019, the 325 Li has to take on the likes of the Audi A4 L, Jaguar XE L, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class L. Top speed is rated at 238 km/h (148 mph), which is more than enough considering that the speed limit on expressways is 120 km/h (75 mph).



Elsewhere in the world, the most powerful 3 Series from the seventh generation is the M340i. It’s a matter of months until BMW starts teasing the M3, which will use the S58 twin-turbo inline-six developed from the B58. Frank van Meel promised the S58 would “



Rumors regarding the M3 are wilder with every day that passes, starting with all-wheel drive. Water injection has also been suggested, along with mild-hybrid or even hybrid assistance. You’ll be hard-pressed to set the 325 Li M Sport apart from the European model, but the length of the rear doors favors the Chinese counterpart. 12 centimeters (4.3 inches) longer, the 3 Series L measures 2.96 meters (116.5 inches) from the front to the rear axle.The compact executive sedan takes its mojo from a four-cylinder turbo with 184 PS (181 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque. The B48 is capable of propelling the 3 Series to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds, but BMW Brilliance hasn’t released the figure for the Chinese stepbrother.Despite the additional heft, weight distribution remains perfect (50:50) according to the automaker. No fewer than 130,000 examples of the breed were sold last year in the People’s Republic, which goes to show how important this model is for BMW Brilliance.Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the summer of 2019, the 325 Li has to take on the likes of the Audi A4 L, Jaguar XE L, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class L. Top speed is rated at 238 km/h (148 mph), which is more than enough considering that the speed limit on expressways is 120 km/h (75 mph).Elsewhere in the world, the most powerful 3 Series from the seventh generation is the M340i. It’s a matter of months until BMW starts teasing the M3, which will use the S58 twin-turbo inline-six developed from the B58. Frank van Meel promised the S58 would “ exceed what you know from our competitors ,” and the engine will also be used in the M4, X3 M, and X4 M.Rumors regarding the M3 are wilder with every day that passes, starting with all-wheel drive. Water injection has also been suggested, along with mild-hybrid or even hybrid assistance.