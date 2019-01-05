Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Revives the 3.8L Engine with 425 HP

While we're waiting for Porsche to introduce the 718 Cayman GT4, the carmaker has released racetrack versions of the mid-engined monster. We're talking about the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, which comes in two flavors: the Tracday (aimed at impressing the stopwatch at your local track) and the Competition (homologated for class racing).

Those outside the racing world might be surprised to find out that the carmaker has resurrected the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six for the racecars. The engine, which was borrowed from the defunct 991.1 911 Carrera S, used to power the retiring Cayman GT4 range.Nevertheless, the new version of the engine has been tweaked to deliver 425 horsepower and 425 Nm (313 lb-ft) of torque.We expected Zuffenhausen to use the 4.0-liter unit that currently powers the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS, since this is the only atmospheric engine left in the lineup. However, this engine will probably animate the road-going GT4 , which should debut soon.Porsche decided to stick with the 3.8-liter, since this is a trialed and tested engine that customers who go racing have had time to integrate.Both derivatives come with six-speed PDK trannies and a mechanically locking rear differential, while the front suspension has been lifted off the 911 GT3 Cup racecar.The 718 Cayman GT4 CS sees Porsche using natural fiber composite for the first time. Similar to carbon fiber, the material is lighter, yet stronger than steel. However, the new arrival is built using agricultural by-products such as hemp and flax fibers. This is used for the doors and that massive rear wing.The Trackday model features driver assists such as ABS , electronic stability control and traction control, along with AC and an 80-liter fuel tank.As for the Competition model, this switches to a 115-liter tank, three-stage adjustable dampers and an adjustable brake bias, along with an integrated air jack system. As for the cabin, this packs a 911 GT3 R steering wheel.You can have the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trackday for EUR134,000 (that's 152,740 at the current exchange rate), while the Competition model is EUR157,000 ($179,000).