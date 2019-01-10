Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Racecar Wrap, Yellow Headlights Look Spot On

The 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 is a stunning piece of kit. For one thing, it might pack a naturally aspirated 4.0L engine with 500 ponies, which isn't that impressive in the contemporary go-fast realm, but it can lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes.

After checking out this When speccing such a beast, one can take a deep dive into to the Porsche configurator, which is one of the richest in the automotive world. Nevertheless, there will always be owners seeking extra exclusivity, which is where the aftermarket world steps into play.You see, wraps are more popular than ever these days and we've brought along an example of such a stunt. The Neunelfer sitting before us has been gifted with a racecar livery - the machine took part in the Gold Rush Rally, so the attire was only fitting.The design of the second skin comes from Scott Kepple , a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions. And this uses the beater look, making it seem like the Porscha earned its scars in battle (the said artist is one of the pioneers of this wrap trend, so if you happen to come across such a car, you can think of him).Then we have the yellow headlights and daytime running lights, which remind us of the motorsport world once again - since we mentioned optional extras, we have to tell you that this Porscha comes with the full LED headlights, which are an option.Yellow is once again found on the brake calipers, which means the GT3 packs the also-optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.After checking out this 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 , we'd be curious to find out how a kid who comes across the vehicle by mistake would describe the thing. Could it be labeled as a white car? Guess your inner child will have to decide...