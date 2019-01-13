autoevolution

Cobalt Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows The Electric Retro Look

With Porsche releasing the eight-generation Neunelfer, along with multiple 991.2 specials, it can be easy for previously-introduced models, such as the 991.2 GT2 RS, to fall out of the spotlights. However, we don't want to let that happen, which is why we constantly keep an eye out for 2RS models that deserve our attention.
And the Rennsport Neunelfer that brought us here today certainly qualifies for the label above. For one thing, the 700 horsepower toy is dressed in a shade called Cobalt Blue Metallic, which makes the supercar stand out without being as in-your-face as, say, Miami Blue.

We're talking about a color that comes from Zuffenhausen's pedigree, with this having debuted on the 964 and the 944 and remaining among the standard hue palette until the 997.

In fact, there was also a 991.1 GT3 RS in Cobalt Blue, but this was an exception, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry delivering the post below mentions.

Looking past the main shade of the Porscha, we notice this is the standard car. Sure, it's difficult to use such a label for the missile that is the GT2 RS, but we're referring to the lack of the Weissach Package or the magnesium wheels.

Speaking of the vehicle's configuration, we'll also list the satin black finish of the wheels, the full-LED headlights with black inner graphics, as well as the full bucket seats.

Oh, and let's not forget the banana-colored calipers, which mean this missile is gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

We'll use this occasion to remind you the Porsche 911 GT2 RS can be made even quicker round the track and this without adding a single pony. We're referring to the Manthey Racing package (the specialist is owned by Porsche), which can cut a full seven seconds of the beast's Green Hell lap time.



 

