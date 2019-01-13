Cobalt Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows The Electric Retro Look

A brand new PTS Cobalt Blue Metallic (cobaltblaumetallic; 3C8) 991 GT2 RS has been seen by one of our readers @nathanlovesbacon in Carlsbad, California. This example is the standard non-Weissach model, and sports the standard wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Cobalt Blue Metallic is a historic Porsche color, having been introduced for the 964 and 944, remaining on the palette of standard colors until the 997 and 987 generations. There has since also been a 991.1 GT3 RS in Cobalt Blue via PTS, specced very similarly to the GT2 RS featured here. Many thanks again to Nathan for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

