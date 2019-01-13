Carmine Red 2020 Porsche 911 with Sport Design Package Looks The Part

autoevolution

With the first owners of the 992-generation Porsche 911 set to take delivery of their sportscars soon, the world wide web is loaded with specs of the 2020 model that stand out.
And we've brought along an example of such a configuration - keep in mind that the Porsche configurator is one of the richest in the industry, which means there are endless possibilities to customize your Neunelfer.

The rear-engined coupe we have here is a Carrera 4S, which comes dressed in Carmine Red, while wearing the Sport Design package. Of course, this spec might not suit all tastest and we're referring to the use of Carmine Red for the wheels and the cabin trim.

Speaking of this Porscha's interior, the configuration includes a Club Leather Agave Green finish, among others.

And since we mentioned the Carrera 4S badge above, we'll remind you the German automotive producer only released this and the Carrera S last year, while the Cabriolet versions of the two landed earlier this week.

This Spring should also see Porsche introducing the base Carrera models, obviously alongside their Cabrio versions.

However, we're more interested in a pair of models that will debut in the final part of the year or in the first half of 2020.

We're talking about the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 GT3. Both have been spied testing in production trim (check out the stories behind the links for spy media on the matter).

And the GT3 brings brilliant news for purists. As the soundtrack of prototypes has shown, the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. Fortunately, we can say the same thing about the manual gearbox, even though the new eight-speed PDK will obviously be offered alongside the three-pedal version.

As for the Turbo, the wild side of the rumor mill talks about the introduction of a Turbo S E-Hybrid with around 700 hybrid ponies on tap.


 

