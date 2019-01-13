autoevolution

Audi PB18 e-tron Limited To 50 Units?

13 Jan 2019, 15:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
As it’s often the case with concept cars, the Audi PB18 e-tron is expected to go make the jump to series production. But there's a catch that must be highlighted. According to Autoweek Netherlands, the four-ringed automaker is planning 50 examples of the breed.
37 photos
Audi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 conceptAudi e-tron PB18 concept
“Audi boss Bram Schot surprised with the news that last summer’s PB18 e-tron concept from Pebble Beach would go into production.” The thing is, Audi hasn’t confirmed the announcement nor did Schot. This begs the question, could this be nothing but tittle-tattle?

For starters, Audi isn’t the type of automaker who limits production to 50 units, even if we’re talking about a wild-looking, all-electric supercar. It would make more sense to up the production run to 500 or 1,000 examples, especially from a financial standpoint.

The PB18 e-tron neither has the skills to take on Tesla’s second-generation roadster despite the three-motor setup, 95-kWh battery, and fast-charging capability. Be that as it may, 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels sound like a tempting proposition, much better than the R8 e-tron that ended production after fewer than 100 units rolled off the assembly line.

As much as we want to believe, the beancounters wouldn’t approve of the PB18 e-tron going into production given the circumstances presented in the previous paragraphs. The lack of a confirmation adds to our disbelief, so there you have it.

At the present moment, the e-tron utility vehicle is the Audi EV to have. The luxurious crossover with virtual side mirrors has all-wheel drive and a WLTP-rated range of 400 kilometers (250 miles) despite a curb weight of 2,490 kilograms (5,490 pounds).

Pricing for the e-tron starts at $74,800 in the United States, which is halfway between the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X. The electric crossover from Palo Alto doesn’t even count any longer, not when the 75D will be discontinued on Monday, leaving the 100D as the cheapest option in the range.

What’s likely for Audi to debut in the coming years is the four-ringed equivalent to the Volkswagen ID. (or I.D. Neo, whatever it will be called). Similar in size to the A3, a compact hatchback with rear- and all-wheel drive and three battery options would help Audi in the EV onslaught.
audi pb18 e-tron concept Audi EV rumors
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 