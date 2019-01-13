Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand

Audi PB18 e-tron Limited To 50 Units?

What’s likely for Audi to debut in the coming years is the four-ringed equivalent to the Volkswagen ID. (or I.D. Neo, whatever it will be called). Similar in size to the A3, a “Audi boss Bram Schot surprised with the news that last summer’s PB18 e-tron concept from Pebble Beach would go into production.” The thing is, Audi hasn’t confirmed the announcement nor did Schot. This begs the question, could this be nothing but tittle-tattle?For starters, Audi isn’t the type of automaker who limits production to 50 units, even if we’re talking about a wild-looking, all-electric supercar. It would make more sense to up the production run to 500 or 1,000 examples, especially from a financial standpoint.The PB18 e-tron neither has the skills to take on Tesla’s second-generation roadster despite the three-motor setup, 95-kWh battery, and fast-charging capability. Be that as it may, 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels sound like a tempting proposition, much better than the R8 e-tron that ended production after fewer than 100 units rolled off the assembly line.As much as we want to believe, the beancounters wouldn’t approve of the PB18 e-tron going into production given the circumstances presented in the previous paragraphs. The lack of a confirmation adds to our disbelief, so there you have it.At the present moment, the e-tron utility vehicle is the Audi EV to have. The luxurious crossover with virtual side mirrors has all-wheel drive and a WLTP-rated range of 400 kilometers (250 miles) despite a curb weight of 2,490 kilograms (5,490 pounds).Pricing for the e-tron starts at $74,800 in the United States, which is halfway between the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X. The electric crossover from Palo Alto doesn’t even count any longer, not when the 75D will be discontinued on Monday, leaving the 100D as the cheapest option in the range.What’s likely for Audi to debut in the coming years is the four-ringed equivalent to the Volkswagen ID. (or I.D. Neo, whatever it will be called). Similar in size to the A3, a compact hatchback with rear- and all-wheel drive and three battery options would help Audi in the EV onslaught.