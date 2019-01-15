autoevolution
Tuned Acura NSX Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Crushing Victory Follows

15 Jan 2019, 11:05 UTC

We've already shown you both the Acura NSX and the Lamborghini Huracan drag racing on multiple occasions. In stock form, the two behave differently - the Lambo's quarter-mile performance is surprising for a naturally aspirated machine, while the NSX hybrid's performance often falls behind that of its internal combustion-only competitors.
Nevertheless, the drag race that brought us here today is different, since it shows a stock Lamborghini Huracan, the LP610-4 kind (this is the standard model, if we may call it so), battling it out with a modded Acura NSX.

As expected, the electric side of the hybrid hasn't been touched, with the mods targeting the twin-turbo V6 of the supercar. To be more precise, the Acura halo machine has been gifted with a custom exhaust and, to make the most out of the new hardware, the engine now uses custom ECU mapping.

The pair of supercars turned to the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and aiming to enjoy the prepped surface. However, not both of them seemed to have reached their goal and we're referring to the wheelspin experienced by the Lamborghini here.

Now, if you happen to be in a hurry, you should skip to the 4:20 point of the video below for the racing action: the three duked it out on three different occasions. We are, of course, talking about quarter-mile runs here.

However, the part before that is also worthy of attention. And that's because it shows the importance of tire age and driving history when it comes to providing grip.

While some might accuse the Raging Bull driver, namely Brooks of the Drag Times YT channel, of making up excuses and including previous wins in the video to make up for... something, we agree with the aficionado's claim about the poor performance of the Huracan's tortured tires.

