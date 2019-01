The mid-cycle refresh will go on sale in the United States for the 2020 model year, where the 2019 BMW 740i kicks off at $83,650. At the other end of the spectrum, the M760i xDrive retails at $156,700 excluding destination and delivery.As far as the exterior design is concerned, the X7-inspired kidney grille and more streamlined hockey sticks are the most apparent changes. The bumpers, headlights, taillights, and exhaust tips are also different, adding poshness to an already opulent sedan that drives as well as it looks.The 750Li xDrive pictured in the gallery is a compelling choice, combining all-wheel drive with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow of a twin-turbo V8. In the G12 (codename for the extended wheelbase), the N63 is much obliged to develop 449 PS (443 horsepower) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of torque.Like the pre-facelift, the 7 Series LCI ships as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Different shift maps are expected in Europe, where gasoline engine options will be equipped with particulate filters to meet the latest emissions regulations.In regard to the 740e iPerformance, BMW is believed to upgrade the plug-in hybrid powertrain to a certain extent, thus giving birth to the 745e iPerformance. The availability of the M760i xDrive in Europe is another mystery that will be clarified by BMW tomorrow.Even though the sixth generation of the 7 Series entered production in July 2015, the sales figures continue to be strong. The U.S. bought 8,271 examples of the breed in 2017, down from 9,276 the year prior.The Life Cycle Impulse is certain to have a positive effect on sales, but the king of this segment continues to be the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (14,978 and 15,888 units, respectively). The Audi A8 doesn’t even matter, trailing behind with 1,599 and 3,127 units in 2018 and 2017.