BMW M850i With Super-Sized Kidney Grille Is No Joke

Remember BMW's Chris Bangle era, when aficionados had split opinions about the Bavarian automaker's styling? Well, the company might be pursuing a different design direction now, but the controversy is still here. We are, of course, referring to the ever-increasing size of the traditional kidney grilles.

18 photos



As such, it's no wonder that images such as the ones that sit before you have shown up. After all, the Internet doesn't need to be aboard the trolling trend to come up with such renderings. Perhaps the world wide web simply wants to cut to the chase and show us the KGs of the future.



For now, we can talk about the X7 and the M850i being all mouth (note that the big coup packs even larger grilles, even though we can't say the elements rendered here make the ones on the production models seem normal).



Sure, like other automotive producers, BMW is heading towards an electric future, but batteries need cooling too, right?



Besides, these are all active grilles, so when cooling is not required, the airflow is easily restricted with the help of flaps.



In the end, nobody can say that the Internet has exagerated with these pixel plays. For instance, the grilles could've been extended onto the hood, but they are tastefully restrained.



Oh, and what about the roof of the vehicle - the passenger compartment can always use some fresh air, right?



Regardless, you can expect to see even more renderings of the sort in the future and we'll bring these to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.





