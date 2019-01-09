Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand

More on this:

Facelifted 2020 BMW 7 Series Features X7 Grille

Ah, the oversized grille! Lexus started it a couple of years ago, but everyone seems to do it these days, including BMW. The Bavarian automaker went overboard with the X7, and as you can tell from these pictures of the 7 Series, the mid-cycle refresh features a similar design for the kidney grille. 9 photos



Official information and more photographs will be released next week, when the 7 Series LCI is scheduled to premiere with great pomp and circumstance. Leakers managed to snap the Life Cycle Impulse both in the flesh (in Russia) and from a virtual standpoint, with most of the pictures coming from the online configurator for the 7 Series. Finished in Alpine White, the renderings include the 750Li, 750Li in M Sport flavor, and the M760Li What’s surprising is that the latter was expected to be discontinued in Europe after production stopped in the wake of the switch from NEDC to WLTP. Given these circumstances, BMW equipped every gasoline-powered 7 Series with an Otto particulate filter to reduce the harmful emissions.Lower down the lineup, the B58 with the TU1 upgrade will be available with up to 388 ponies. The B48 will be available too, featured in the 730i and 740e. Word has it the plug-in hybrid option will be replaced by the 745e, which could switch to the B58 if the rumors turn out to be true.Turning our attention back to the design, the 7 Series features different “hockey sticks” on the sides. More upright and extending further towards the rear of the vehicle, these fellows are complemented by redesigned headlights and taillights. Look even closer, and you’ll notice a light strip that connects the taillights, running between the trunk lid and license plate.More elegant bumpers are also featured, and we’re certain the interior will borrow the latest and the greatest technologies and luxuries from the X7 and 8 Series. All in all, not bad at all for the flagship sedan in the BMW lineup.Official information and more photographs will be released next week, when the 7 Series LCI is scheduled to premiere with great pomp and circumstance.