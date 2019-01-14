Florida Man Chews up Seat of Police Cruiser During Wild Cocaine Arrest

This is what you might call not going down without a fight. A 37-year-old Florida man made sure to put up one heck of a fight when he was pulled over for the tinted windows on his BMW and it was revealed he was drug trafficking.

7 photos



And that’s when the fighting began. Stubbs scuffled and struggled and tried to run away, and had to be Tasered to be subdued. He was cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car, but he didn’t stop fighting there: he started chewing on the seat of the car, literally



“Stubbs began kicking the passenger side of the patrol car door with his feet. Sgt. Jones noticed a large piece of the back seat of the patrol car that Stubbs had chewed off and/or eaten, causing at least $1,000 in damage. Stubbs was placed in a feet restraints,” police say.



Stubbs was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, and he continued putting up a fight there, too. He was eventually cleared and taken to jail.



“Melvin Stubbs was charged with cocaine trafficking and resisting arrest. He was also charged with property damage for chewing up and/or eating a Sheriff’s Office patrol car seat after he was taken into custody,” the same post notes.



At the time of his arrest, Stubbs was carrying several bags of cocaine, weighing a total of 41 grams.



Man chews up police car seat after cocaine arrest: https://t.co/RmY672b0bj pic.twitter.com/Zuq9jnez8O — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) January 11, 2019 According to a post on the official blog of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Stubbs was pulled over when officers noticed that his white BMW had windows that were too dark. When he stopped the car, one of the officers noticed that Stubbs had an outstanding warrant for probation violation on drug charges, so they proceeded to take him into custody.And that’s when the fighting began. Stubbs scuffled and struggled and tried to run away, and had to be Tasered to be subdued. He was cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car, but he didn’t stop fighting there: he started chewing on the seat of the car, literally drilling a hole in it with his teeth.“Stubbs began kicking the passenger side of the patrol car door with his feet. Sgt. Jones noticed a large piece of the back seat of the patrol car that Stubbs had chewed off and/or eaten, causing at least $1,000 in damage. Stubbs was placed in a feet restraints,” police say.Stubbs was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, and he continued putting up a fight there, too. He was eventually cleared and taken to jail.“Melvin Stubbs was charged with cocaine trafficking and resisting arrest. He was also charged with property damage for chewing up and/or eating a Sheriff’s Office patrol car seat after he was taken into custody,” the same post notes.At the time of his arrest, Stubbs was carrying several bags of cocaine, weighing a total of 41 grams.