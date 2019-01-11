autoevolution

Woman Claims DUI Arrest Was Caused by Her Nibbling on Her Coat

11 Jan 2019, 11:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Here’s a novel defense for a DUI charge: one woman from Berwick, Pennsylvania who got caught driving while intoxicated just tried to argue that the breathalyzer returned a skewed result because she’d been nibbling on her coat before police pulled her over.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
First things first: the woman didn’t bother to explain why exactly she was nibbling on her coat, but it’s something the officer who pulled her over also remarked in his report. Apparently, when he stopped the car 47-year-old Jana Moschgat was in and he asked her for identification, she was chewing on her coat. He asked her to stop.

This police report probably gave Moschgat’s attorney ideas, because he just tried to get her out of the DUI charge on claims that whatever chemicals were in that coat seeped in her body and made the breath test give the wrong result, the New York Post reports.

Travis Petty, the attorney in question, reportedly asked the arresting officer “if he knew the chemical composition of the coat, noting that certain substances can alter the results of the test.” This happened during the first hearing on the DUI charge. The officer responded in the negative, but he did say that the woman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.151 percent, which is almost twice the legal limit for Pennsylvania.

The same cop also told the court that he could smell alcohol on the woman’s breath and that she also failed a sobriety field test. If the chemicals in her coat tricked the breathalyzer into giving false results as the attorney claims, maybe they also made her breath smell like alcohol and impaired her sufficiently to fail the sobriety test.

All jokes aside, the judge ruled that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. Petty gets some credit for coming up with the most childish, downright hilarious excuse for drunken driven (or attempt at an excuse, more like it), while Moschgat deserves whatever is coming to her for driving drunk.
DUI lol fail alcohol police arrest Pennsylvania
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Latest car models:
HOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVOPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 