NFL Legend Jamal Anderson Arrested For Stiffing Limo Driver, Offering Cop Chips

7 Jan 2019, 12:48 UTC ·
by
Former NFL star Jamal Anderson wrapped up 2018 with another scandalous drunken arrest, and video captured at the scene has just emerged online.
This time, Anderson, a big-time player for the Atlanta Falcons, was arrested for stiffing his limo driver of $50 and then trying to identify himself to the cops with a pack of cigarettes and then a bag of chips. The cops didn’t accept either as a proper form of identification.

TMZ reports that police responded to a call to an Atlanta gas station, where the limo driver dropped the former athlete after he refused to pay the $50 fare. When they got there, they found Anderson outside, eating chips. He didn’t have a wallet on him and wouldn’t say how he’d paid for the chips.

One of the officers asked for an I.D. or the driver’s license, and Anderson kept showing her a pack of cigarettes. He denied he was intoxicated or that he’d done anything wrong, but the report notes that he also tried to convince her that the bag of chips counted as a proper I.D. form.

Cops eventually placed him in cuffs and took him to the station, where he was charged with public intoxication. During processing, he kept saying he’d done nothing wrong, refusing to acknowledge the unpaid limo fare. The good news for the former legend was that the limo driver refused to press charges, saying the $50 fare wasn’t worth the trouble.

Anderson, who invented the “Dirty Bird Dance,” has what you might call a history with the police. Trouble started after his forced 2001 retirement due to an injury: he was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession after someone saw him doing lines off a toilet bowl in a nightclub restroom, for strolling inside a gas station drunk and exposing himself, and DUI.

