2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

2 Jan 2019, 17:51 UTC
by author pic
Mercedes dropped the brand-new GLE at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, so it's reasonable to expect the GLE Coupe in Geneva since the German automaker usually spaces its derivatives half a year apart. That leaves the BMW X6 rival with a few more months of winter testing in Scandinavia.
The new GLE is available for the first time with the third row of seats, made possible by a body that's almost five inches longer. However, some of that practicality will be taken back out to make the GLE Coupe sexy.

Of course, beauty is subjective, and we don't think this car has what it takes to fight off design hits like the Range Rover Velar and Audi Q8. But both of those lack the radically sloped roof, so there's still hope. Seeing the GLE Coupe in the company of a completely uncamouflaged 2020 regular GLE, it's easy to spot where they've made changes.

For example, the trim arrangement is a little different. Even though this prototype doesn't come with the low AMG Line front chin, it retains a sporty character through its grille. Also, they've done a lot of work to the back, where we see a new set of taillights and a higher load lip.

The D-pillar glass is missing while the number plate is moved to the lower bumper to give the trunk lid a more esthetic, sporty appearance. Even though Mercedes will make a few tweaks to the interior too, people's eyes will immediately be drawn to the new MBUX infotainment system.

At this point, there's no reason to believe that the GLE Coupe won't have 2.0-liter engines, even though all models should weight around 2.2 tons. For the full-fat experience, you'll have to wait until early next year, when the GLE 63 S Coupe debuts with over 600 ponies.
