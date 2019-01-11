autoevolution

Ford-Volkswagen Alliance Could Be Announced At 2019 Detroit Auto Show

11 Jan 2019, 12:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
As Ford of Europe announced thousands of job cuts, rumor has it the Blue Oval and Volkswagen will announce their strategic partnership at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show next week on Tuesday. The alliance’s details aren’t known at this point, but hearsay suggests the association will extend beyond commercial vehicles.
14 photos
2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross
Automotive News is citing “sources with knowledge of the talks,” claiming that talks are ongoing. To this effect, Ford and Volkswagen could postpone the announcement until the final details are put on paper and rubber-stamped by the higher-ups of both companies.

First and foremost, it’s understood that Volkswagen plans to base the next generation of the Amarok mid-size pickup truck on the Ranger. William Clay Ford Jr. claimed a month ago that talks are going in the right direction, adding that the “culture fit [with Volkswagen] is good.”

The Germans, on the other hand, are open to sharing the MEB (Modularer Elektrobaukasten) with the Ford Motor Company if the Blue Oval wishes to double down on EV technologies, production processes, and cost-saving solutions.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to the Volkswagen Group, the Ford Motor Company has another alliance with Mahindra in India, with dealers opening their showrooms to the Blue Oval. The reason for this cooperation is the lack of channel partners in the Indian subcontinent, a market that FoMoCo hasn’t conquered despite the fact Ford India Private Limited began production in 1926.

Turning our attention back to Volkswagen, the Germans expect to rely on Ford for manufacturing capacity in the United States of America, more so because some factories are underutilized at the present moment. Despite this possibility, Volkswagen is looking to open a second manufacturing facility in the U.S. for both the mothership and Audi.

Chief executive officer Herbert Diess said that Volkswagen is in advanced negotiations with the state of Tennessee, and one of the reasons such a factory is needed is – no surprises here - to avoid import tariffs.

Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, claimed that an electric car plant in North America is of absolute necessity if the automaker wants to grab a piece of the EV pie that Tesla dominates in the United States. Having said these, one of the EVs that Volkswagen will manufacture stateside is expected to cost in the ballpark of $30,000 to $40,000.
Ford Volkswagen alliance industry rumors 2019 Detroit Auto Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
FORD models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactAll FORD models  
 
 