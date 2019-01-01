New Horizons Spaceship Encounters Ultima Thule, the World Awaits Historic Photo

Man Turns Dodge Charger Into Unmarked Police Cruiser, Gets Caught

One 30-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, badly wanted to be a cop, only so he could enjoy the “privilege” of speeding through traffic and getting other drivers to clear a path for him. 7 photos



As you may have already guessed, the dude didn’t get too far with his tricked-out car. The Raleigh Police Department caught him the other day, when another driver called in to report him.



“An unidentified driver called police when a Dodge Charger pulled up behind him, turned on red lights and played a siren horn,” the report notes. “When the driver pulled over and slowed down, the Charger sped past.”



Police didn’t take long to track down the owner of the Dodge: Devin Stenulis, from Raleigh, who was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.



While this isn’t the first incident of this type, it’s nowhere near close to the most spectacular. That record must surely go to a



To pass for a real policeman, the teen assumed fake identities online, set up a fake business and bought the truck, and even laundered money. When the (real) police finally caught him, he was slapped with over 120 charges, including identity theft, reckless driving, theft, driving without a license, impersonating a police officer and financial fraud.



