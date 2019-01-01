autoevolution

Man Turns Dodge Charger Into Unmarked Police Cruiser, Gets Caught

1 Jan 2019, 8:28 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One 30-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, badly wanted to be a cop, only so he could enjoy the “privilege” of speeding through traffic and getting other drivers to clear a path for him.
7 photos
2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit
So he came up with an idea that he must have thought was brilliant: he fitted his Dodge Charger with lights and sirens, making it look like an unmarked police cruiser. He then used it to get other drivers off the road whenever it was convenient to him, ABC11 reports.

As you may have already guessed, the dude didn’t get too far with his tricked-out car. The Raleigh Police Department caught him the other day, when another driver called in to report him.

“An unidentified driver called police when a Dodge Charger pulled up behind him, turned on red lights and played a siren horn,” the report notes. “When the driver pulled over and slowed down, the Charger sped past.”

Police didn’t take long to track down the owner of the Dodge: Devin Stenulis, from Raleigh, who was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

While this isn’t the first incident of this type, it’s nowhere near close to the most spectacular. That record must surely go to a 16-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, who was arrested earlier this year after he bought an Isuzu truck and fitting it with lights and sirens, driving it to accident scenes as if it were a real emergency vehicle.

To pass for a real policeman, the teen assumed fake identities online, set up a fake business and bought the truck, and even laundered money. When the (real) police finally caught him, he was slapped with over 120 charges, including identity theft, reckless driving, theft, driving without a license, impersonating a police officer and financial fraud.

By comparison, Mr. Stenulis’ crime seems more like an ill-inspired and illegal attempt at showing off for the ladies.
Dodge dodge charger police cruiser arrest police North Carolina
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleMCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 