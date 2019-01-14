autoevolution

2020 Lexus RC F Readies for Detroit Auto Show Debut with Track Edition

With very few hot premieres announced, there’s not much excitement surrounding the last ever Detroit Auto Show – officially known as the North American International Auto Show – to take place during the winter months.
Toyota will be the manufacturer to watch at the event, as it will be unveiling the latest generation Supra, the most anticipated premiere of the show.

To make its contribution to the show’s success, the carmaker’s luxury spinoff Lexus will be unveiling the refreshed version of the RC F, complete with a brand new Track Edition variant, coupes that will show improved performance and minor visual changes.

The RC F Track Edition has been on a diet and is a bit slimmer than the regular RC F, weighing 176 pounds less. At the same time, thanks to the improved angle of attack and reshaped wing, along with other aerodynamic changes, the car now generates an additional 58 pounds of downforce compared to one with the active rear spoiler currently on the market.

Under the hood of the revamped RC F resides a more powerful version of the normally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. In its new incarnation, the unit generates 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque, and an increase of 5 hp and 6 lb-ft over the previous version.

The Track Edition which will be offered as of this year is, in fact, an accessories package on steroids. Meant to “deliver exceptional performance that enthusiasts can easily exploit in a wide variety of conditions,” this version will complement to stock RC F with elements like a carbon-fiber front splitter with canards, a fixed rear wing made from the same material and Brembo carbon ceramic brake rotors.

In this configuration, the RC-F Track Edition will be capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.96 seconds.

Pricing for both new RC F cars will be announced closer to the start of production, which is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the year.
