Woman in Underwear Steals Police Cruiser Right From Under Cops’ Noses

10 Jan 2019, 12:56 UTC ·
by
One woman have the Ohio State Highway Patrol officers one heck of a hard time, after she stole one of their cruisers right from under officers’ nose and then drove off. One of the cops was still holding on to the car when she tried to flee.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dashcam footage of the incident that occurred last weekend in Morrow County, in Mount Gilead. The officers were responding to calls of a nearby crash: witnesses said that a truck drove through closed fenced and crashed, with the driver fleeing the scene.

When the cops arrived, they found a woman wandering through a field, a LiveLeak report notes. She was wearing a T-shirt and underwear and claimed she’d been raped. She had scratches and blood running down her legs, so the officers took her to one of their cruisers to ask her more questions.

That’s when the woman climbed inside through the passenger door, scooted over to the driver’s side and drove off. Meanwhile, the officer was still trying to get her to stop, so he was literally hanging on the door of the cruiser. According to the report, he was treated at the scene for minor cuts and bruises, so it looks like he didn’t hold on for too long. Good for him.

Other police units gave chase to the stolen cruiser. The woman eventually drove it into a ditch, smashed through a few more fences, hit a tree and came to a full stop. She came out of the car and tried to run on foot, but she was apprehended and placed in cuffs.

After the arrest, police have determined that the pickup truck the woman was initially driving (which she crashed) had also been reported stolen. Apparently, it’d been left with the engine running, so the woman just took it.

The police are now investigating the woman’s rape claims, but she remains in custody.

