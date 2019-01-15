Lexus LC Convertible Takes Top Down to Look Sexier in Detroit

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Lexus wanted everybody to know they misunderstood the LC. It's not a flagship performance car, but an expression of luxury and design. The LC Convertible "concept" is a clear indication that the brand is not chasing AMG or BMW M right now.

8 photos



It's not uncommon for Japanese automakers to have concepts that look ready for production. And while the Detroit debut doesn't mean the LC Convertible has been green-lit for production, we're quietly optimistic. You see, unlike the still-born RC convertible, this has a good platform and flagship status, not to mention a price tag that could generate some profits.



We took a long look at the concept at couldn't find any significant design changes over the coupe - the same bumpers, lights, and grille. Some trim elements got a different color treatment like the smoke effect on the lights, while the two-tone wheels are a little too big for a production car, but just by an inch or so. The interior features two-tone white and black leather with yellow stitching, something you won't find on the LC right now.



What kind of top does it have? According to company officials, the decision hasn't been made yet, but it's probably a soft top like we saw in one of the official photos. And just to make this clear, this has not been approved for production, though we would be surprised to see it ready by the 2020 Detroit Auto Show, four years after the coupe was shown.



That gives Lexus enough time to think of some useful updates, like adding Android Auto and Google CarPlay. If built, the LC Convertible would be more expensive than the coupe, so it will probably compete with things like the BMW i8, Mercedes SL 550, BMW 8 Series, as well as the Jaguar F-Type and Rumors talked about the LC F performance model, and while the twin-turbo V8 should eventually be developed, Lexus is doing luxury the way it thinks is best. It's just like with the LS sedan which for the first time doesn't have a V8.It's not uncommon for Japanese automakers to have concepts that look ready for production. And while the Detroit debut doesn't mean the LC Convertible has been green-lit for production, we're quietly optimistic. You see, unlike the still-born RC convertible, this has a good platform and flagship status, not to mention a price tag that could generate some profits.We took a long look at the concept at couldn't find any significant design changes over the coupe - the same bumpers, lights, and grille. Some trim elements got a different color treatment like the smoke effect on the lights, while the two-tone wheels are a little too big for a production car, but just by an inch or so. The interior features two-tone white and black leather with yellow stitching, something you won't find on the LC right now.What kind of top does it have? According to company officials, the decision hasn't been made yet, but it's probably a soft top like we saw in one of the official photos. And just to make this clear, this has not been approved for production, though we would be surprised to see it ready by the 2020 Detroit Auto Show, four years after the coupe was shown.That gives Lexus enough time to think of some useful updates, like adding Android Auto and Google CarPlay. If built, the LC Convertible would be more expensive than the coupe, so it will probably compete with things like the BMW i8, Mercedes SL 550, BMW 8 Series, as well as the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche 911.