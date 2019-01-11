Lexus LC Convertible Is a Concept You'll Buy Soon

Remember how the LC was praised for looking just like the LF-LC concept which previewed it? Well, now there's an LC Convertible concept, but it looks like it's already got enough room for a number plate.

14 photos



People have had a love-hate relationship with Lexus convertible. The SC 430 was described by one Jeremy Clarkson as "the worst car in the history of the world." Perhaps that's why the company was reluctant to put its previous concept, the RC-based



We don't see how the LC Convertible could receive the same kind of hate. After all, in the era of turbochargers, this has a sweet-sounding naturally aspirated V8. Lexus hasn't revealed any of the specs before the NAIAS debut of the concept, but there's no reason to expect changes reside under-hood.



Also, the LC boasts an advanced hybrid powertrain, which outside of the BMW i8 you won't find in a sports car of this price (probably around $110,000).



“This concept takes the unmistakable design of the LC Coupe and reimagines it as a future convertible”, said Chief Designer Tadao Mori. “It blends all the best aspects of the original Coupe with the dynamic design of an open-air convertible.”



The only specs we do have are the measurements: 4,770 mm (187.8 in) long, 1,920 mm (75.6 in) wide and 1,340 mm (52.8 in) tall. That makes the Convertible an unperceivable 10mm (0.4 in) longer and 5mm (0.2 in) lower than the LC coupe.



Differences also include a soft folding top, 22-inch two-tone wheels and a white leather interior with rear seats fit only for contortionists.



