Lexus LC Convertible Is a Concept You'll Buy Soon

11 Jan 2019, 15:07 UTC ·
Remember how the LC was praised for looking just like the LF-LC concept which previewed it? Well, now there's an LC Convertible concept, but it looks like it's already got enough room for a number plate.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but many have said the LC is pretty good, especially when you consider some of its less exciting rivals are more expensive. The Bentley, the Aston, and the AMG GT all have or will have convertible versions, so it's only natural for Lexus to offer one too.

People have had a love-hate relationship with Lexus convertible. The SC 430 was described by one Jeremy Clarkson as "the worst car in the history of the world." Perhaps that's why the company was reluctant to put its previous concept, the RC-based LF-C2 from 2015, into production.

We don't see how the LC Convertible could receive the same kind of hate. After all, in the era of turbochargers, this has a sweet-sounding naturally aspirated V8. Lexus hasn't revealed any of the specs before the NAIAS debut of the concept, but there's no reason to expect changes reside under-hood.

Also, the LC boasts an advanced hybrid powertrain, which outside of the BMW i8 you won't find in a sports car of this price (probably around $110,000).

“This concept takes the unmistakable design of the LC Coupe and reimagines it as a future convertible”, said Chief Designer Tadao Mori. “It blends all the best aspects of the original Coupe with the dynamic design of an open-air convertible.”

The only specs we do have are the measurements: 4,770 mm (187.8 in) long, 1,920 mm (75.6 in) wide and 1,340 mm (52.8 in) tall. That makes the Convertible an unperceivable 10mm (0.4 in) longer and 5mm (0.2 in) lower than the LC coupe.

Differences also include a soft folding top, 22-inch two-tone wheels and a white leather interior with rear seats fit only for contortionists.

