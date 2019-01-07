autoevolution

2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Leaked. Shows New Face

7 Jan 2019, 8:24 UTC ·
BMW is set to introduce the mid-cycle revamp for the 7 Series this year, but the wait has now been cut short, with a photo revealing the front end of the flagship sedan having leaked online.
The image comes from a Russian Instagram user and while this has been removed shortly after being uploaded, multiple the reposts, such as the one below, ensure it is not lost.

We've been spying the 2020 BMW 7 Series since last year and thus the leak doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. The said image allows us to notice the melange that is the new face of the 7er.

On the one hand, we have the super-sized kidney grilles and while the X7 has already accustomed us to these, the smaller appearance of the sedan means they seem even heftier.

On the other hand, the lower front apron shows a simple appearance. Of course, this is just one of the body appearance package for the upcoming luxury sedan. For instance, a previous series of spyshots, which were snapped when the Bimmer hit the Nurburgring, has allowed us to notice the more extrovert front bumper included in the M Sport Package.

As for those blue headlights, they signal the presence of Laserlight Illumination technology.

It's also worth noting that the production face of the 7 Series LCI is consistent with the styling cues of the Vision Future Luxury Concept the automaker introduced back in 2014.

And, as various prototypes have shown, the air breather of the saloon, placed just after the front wheels, will have a vertical position rather than coming at an aggressive angle.

On the powertrain front, the facelifted 7 Series needs to comply with stricter emissions regulations, which means its range-topping V12 engine might be axed.

And with the German carmaker having trademarked the M750, we can expect the M850i xDrive powertrain to be borrowed by the saloon.


 

