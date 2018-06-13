Next-Gen BMW X6 Renderings Show Front and Rear

Remember how everybody laughed at the original X6? BMW laughed too... all the way to the bank. The second generation wasn't that much different, but it was successful. However, an all-new should put the Bavarians back on top of the Sports Activity Coupe game.

3 photos



Despite being very profitable, doesn't have that many rivals yet... in theory. The



We think the biggest problem for the entire segment is going to be the



In any case, we're here to talk about a rendering, two of them, actually. Graphics designer



This is one of those rare situations where we know a car will exist, but the rendering comes before the spyshots. So there's no way to tell if the images accurately depict the next X6. One small question mark hovers over the trunk opening, which starts too low to work on a sports model.



However, we can say that this version looks better both than the older generation and also the smaller X4. It's this editor's humble opinion that BMW messed up the design of the smaller of the two SACs - the bulging headlights just don't match the narrow back. However, the rendered X6 has no such issues.



