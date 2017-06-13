Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Gets OrangeArt Special Edition, Here's How To Spot One

Mercedes-Benz
continues the expansion in depth of its portfolio, and the latest addition is called the GLE Coupe
OrangeArt Edition.
As you can imagine once you hear the name of the color, every model from the OrangeArt line comes with ornaments that are painted in a particular shade of the high-visibility color. Fortunately, Mercedes-Benz is not naming each color of ornament a special edition
, so this crossover received more than just a few ornaments.
Every GLE Coupe OrangeArt Edition comes with the AMG
Line exterior package, the Night pack, and an exclusive kind of upholstery.
It blends Dinamica microfibre with Nappa leather, and we hope you already guessed what the color used for the different stitches in the seats of this model is.
Clients get to choose an interior package and an exterior kit to form their tailored match, and several exterior shades are available in this combination. Two shades of white are offered, along with two types of black, one silver, and a blend of gray.
All of these come with the same sort of orange ornaments, and their 21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light allows wheels have a contrasting rim flange on their high-gloss black surface.
The LED rings in the Intelligent Light System are blacked out, which is a detail that only connoisseurs of the three-pointed star brand will recognize.
The German company offers the new special edition of the GLE Coupe in three engine options, along with the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 variant. The exterior package starts at 715 euros for the AMG model
, and 4,165 euros for the rest of the equipment levels in the range.
However, the interior package is 2,618 euros for all the models on the list except for the GLE 43, which gets it for just 2,439 euros extra. All the prices mentioned above include the 19% VAT applied in Germany.
There will not be a limit of how many OrangeArt Edition GLE Coupe models will be sold, but do not expect it to remain in production for the entire life of this SUV
in its current form.