Official: 2020 BMW 7 Series Has More Tech, More Power and More Grille

No longer content with going easy and predictable with their mid-cycle facelifts, BMW designers decided to go all-out with the 2020 BMW 7 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse).
Despite a host of changes having been applied to almost every part of the exterior, the absolutely gigantic kidney grille will probably be the only thing noticed in the real world. Now 40 percent larger than the one of its predecessor, it also includes retractable fins that can open or close whenever the engine needs either cooling or heating. Although massive, only a small part of it is actually functional, its size being more of a design feature to increase the car's presence.
Those looking away from the one-piece grill will probably notice that the hood is 5 centimeters taller, while the headlights are a lot slimmer than on its predecessor and can be optionally fitted with BMW Laserlight technology. The front-end redesign is continued by the revamped bumper, which includes new outer intakes that have large, painted plates with chrome strips.
On the side, the air breathers are now almost vertical, and the side trim strips extend right into the rear apron. On the rear, the taillights borrow the theme from the headlights and are 35 millimeter slimmer than before. And even slimmer light strip that only six millimeter wide connects them right below the chrome bar.
Apart from the steering wheel and digital instrument cluster first introduced on the latest BMW X5, the interior also gets new upholstery designs and quilting, while the tray for wireless charging of mobile phones has been repositioned.
The entire engine lineup has been updated, with either more power, better fuel economy or simply made greener. The twin-turbocharged V12 in the M760Li xDrive has received a gasoline particulate filter (GPF) and now produces 585 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
Next in the lineup, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the BMW 750i xDrive has been uprated to deliver 80 more horsepower, with its output now being 630 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, enough to propel the standard wheelbase 7 Series LCI from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4 seconds flat.
The plug-in hybrid versions have a revised high-voltage battery, which means the electric range has been increased to 50-58 kilometers (31-36 miles). The system output in Sport mode has also been raised to 394 hp.
Those looking away from the one-piece grill will probably notice that the hood is 5 centimeters taller, while the headlights are a lot slimmer than on its predecessor and can be optionally fitted with BMW Laserlight technology. The front-end redesign is continued by the revamped bumper, which includes new outer intakes that have large, painted plates with chrome strips.
On the side, the air breathers are now almost vertical, and the side trim strips extend right into the rear apron. On the rear, the taillights borrow the theme from the headlights and are 35 millimeter slimmer than before. And even slimmer light strip that only six millimeter wide connects them right below the chrome bar.
Apart from the steering wheel and digital instrument cluster first introduced on the latest BMW X5, the interior also gets new upholstery designs and quilting, while the tray for wireless charging of mobile phones has been repositioned.
The entire engine lineup has been updated, with either more power, better fuel economy or simply made greener. The twin-turbocharged V12 in the M760Li xDrive has received a gasoline particulate filter (GPF) and now produces 585 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
Next in the lineup, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the BMW 750i xDrive has been uprated to deliver 80 more horsepower, with its output now being 630 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, enough to propel the standard wheelbase 7 Series LCI from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4 seconds flat.
The plug-in hybrid versions have a revised high-voltage battery, which means the electric range has been increased to 50-58 kilometers (31-36 miles). The system output in Sport mode has also been raised to 394 hp.