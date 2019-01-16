Official: 2020 BMW 7 Series Has More Tech, More Power and More Grille

More on this:

1 2020 BMW 7 Series Leaked Again, This Time It’s the 760Li xDrive

2 Facelifted 2020 BMW 7 Series Features X7 Grille

3 2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Leaked. Shows New Face

4 New BMW 7 Series Rendered with X7 iPerformance Concept Details Looks Majestic

5 BMW To Recall Over 45,000 7 Series Over Doors Opening on Their Own