autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Suzuki Swift Sport vs. Up! GTI Drag Race Is a Brutal Smashing

26 Jan 2019, 19:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Top Gear game a cool award to the Up! GTI last year. We forgot what the car won, but the point is, they now smashed it to pieces by using an unfair rival, the Suzuki Swift Sport.
3 photos
Suzuki Swift Sport vs. Up! GTI Drag Race Is a Brutal SmashingSuzuki Swift Sport vs. Up! GTI Drag Race Is a Brutal Smashing
"Well, aren't these two direct rivals?" we hear you ask. While they might be cross-shopped, the specs describe two completely different machines, so much so that we've compiled a list of other cars that could have been used in this drag race.

Want to keep the Up! GTI on the track? That's fine. There are a few other low-power hot hatchbacks out there. Brabus, for example, makes a really cool smart fortwo with up to 125 HP. At the same time, VW owners are probably curious to see if the Up! GTI is faster than other cars with the same 1.0 TSI, like a Polo. And what about some older stuff, like a Citroen C2 VTS, a Clio GT 1.6 or even the previous Swift Sport with the 1.6.

An even match for the Swift Sport? That could exist as well. For example, Fiat has a base version of the Abarth 595 - 1.4-liter turbo with about 140 HP, just like the Suzuki. Four-door rivals might include the SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI. It's slightly heavier but would probably have beaten the Swift with its 0 to 100 km/h time reading 7.9 seconds vs. 8.1s. Is the 140 HP Swift much faster than a 140 HP family hatchback like a Focus or Golf? Nobody knows, and real car nuts, the people who would by something with a GTI or Sport badge, want to know.

We mention all this because Top Gear should have known better. The Swift Sport was always going to smash the baby GTI, which is about 20% cheaper, has one less cylinder and is 25 HP down. The drag race has been done before, so at least they could have tried to line up more cars on the track. Where is the creativity they showed when racing an AMG in reverse against a tiny Renault EV?

Suzuki Swift Sport Volkswagen up GTI drag race Top Gear
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
SUZUKI models:
SUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Small SUVSUZUKI Swift SportSUZUKI Swift Sport CompactSUZUKI Swift 3 DoorsSUZUKI Swift 3 Doors CompactSUZUKI SX4 S-CrossSUZUKI SX4 S-Cross CrossoverSUZUKI IgnisSUZUKI Ignis CrossoverAll SUZUKI models  
 
 