390 HP 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Hits 100 KM/H in 4.5 Seconds, Sounds Better

While the Golf R has to make due with less power due to new emissions regulations, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets a boost. And yes, we did check, the 390 horsepower (versus 367 HP) model now has a particle filter now. 4 photos AWD , which the C63 misses out on, so it can use all the available power more frequently.



At 390 HP and 520 Nm of torque, this version of the V6 is the most powerful in its segment, beating the



Designers opted for a new exhaust configuration with four muffler tips. It's somehow too understated, but the sound it makes is an improvement over the last model year. Also, we think the AMG -tuned V6 is a little throatier even than a BMW M3/M4.



The driver of this Mercedes tester owns a pre-facelift C63, and his insight might be useful to those looking to buy a C-Class. He says the new steering wheel feels more luxurious and that he likes both the digital cluster and new infotainment, even though it's a little small at 10.25 inches.



The C43 also has a re-tuned 9G-Tronic gearbox for instant shifts and more response from the engine. We just wish it had a better grille design.



"As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C-Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success,” said Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman.



“The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift but also its performance, efficiency and dynamism in true AMG style."



