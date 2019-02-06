autoevolution

Lagonda to Show All-Terrain Precursor of Production Electric SUV in Geneva

6 Feb 2019
At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin’s electric brand spinoff Lagonda showed the Vision Concept, a model meant to preview the future of "luxury zero-emission cars." This year, the same event will provide the first glimpse into the future production SUV model wearing the Lagonda nameplate.
The Brits said this week a car they call Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be shown in Geneva’s Palexpo next month as a precursor of the first model they will put into production. Just as the future production SUV, the concept too takes inspiration from the Vision Concept.

Very little info was made available about the concept, except for it being “driven by zero emission powertrain technologies.“

“The Lagonda SUV is the first of its kind: a spacious, high-performance 4x4 that successfully reconciles a love of technology, luxury, and style.” said last year when the car was first announced Aston Martin president Andy Palmer.

The Lagonda electric SUV is scheduled to launch in 2021, the same year Aston Martin is planning to enter the segment with its own SUV. This has led to a bit of confusion in the industry, especially about the naming of the two cars. 

Last year, Aston Martin filed an application with the British Intellectual Property Office for the name Varekai. Some have linked this name to the Lagonda electric car, others believe this will be the stage name for the production version of the Aston Martin DBX.

In the Romani language, the word stands for “wherever,” while in slang it used to define “very skillful” or “awesome.”

The Lagonda name turned into revived a car brand in 2017, aiming to be much more than the original 1906 carmaker that faded in and out of existence in the past century, either as a standalone nameplate or as a pet sub-brand for its owner Aston Martin.
