autoevolution

2019 Tesla Model 3 Now $1,100 Cheaper Regardless Of Variant

6 Feb 2019, 16:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After announcing that production will focus on the Model 3 to the detriment of the S and X, Tesla made an obvious move going forward into 2019. Including $8,000 for the federal tax credit and potential fuel savings, the Model 3 now costs in the ballpark of $35,000 according to Elon Musk.
9 photos
RevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kit
The tweet, however, is misleading. The standard battery isn’t available to order, and right now, the Mid Range rear-wheel drive will have to make do. Twitter users quickly slapped Elon on the wrist, retaliating with comments such as “here’s to the $35k base price without credits. Eventually.”

Opening up the U.S. configurator for the Tesla Model 3 reveals a before-savings price of $42,900 for the Mid Range rear-wheel drive. After savings ($3,750 for the federal tax credit and $4,300 for gas savings), make that $34,850 for 264 miles of range, 5.6 seconds to 60 mph, and 125 miles per hour in terms of maximum velocity.

The Long Range Dual Motor now costs $49,900 and the Performance tops the lineup at $60,900. The question is, why did Tesla cut $3,100 off the retail price of the Model 3 in fewer than two months?

The halving of the federal tax credit is one reason, but the biggest factor is sales momentum. The Model 3 is no longer the must-have EV from July 2017, and the introduction of the standard battery with rear-wheel drive isn’t as profitable for the Palo Alto-based automaker as the Mid Range, Long Range, and Performance variants.

U.S. demand problem aside, Tesla has hope in the European market now that the Model 3 rolled out in the Old Continent. As of February 6th, cumulative Model 3 production exceeds 185,000 examples of the breed.

Opening up to Europe, Australia, and the rest of the world is one thing, but Elon Musk is under immense pressure to keep Tesla profitable. The truth of the matter is, cars with greater profit margins are what keeps Tesla afloat.

Once the dust settles on the Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla also hopes to produce more than 500,000 Model 3s in the People’s Republic of China every year. An ambitious plan, and probably prone to fail unless Elon Musk has a trick up his sleeve.

2019 Tesla Model 3 price Tesla Model 3 EV Tesla sedan Elon Musk
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 