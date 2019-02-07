Where in Outer Space Is the Tesla Roadster One Year after Launch?

2019 Ram Chassis Cab Tows Up To 35,220 Pounds

Following the 2019 Ram HD , the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-owned truck brand is much obliged to present the Chassis Cab for the 2019 model year. Available in 3500, 4500, and 5500 ratings, the work-ready pickup tows up to 35,220 pounds when equipped with all the bells and whistles. 25 photos



12,510 pounds is the maximum cargo capacity, and the 5500 has a combined weight rating of 43,000 pounds. The pièce de résistance comes in the guise of the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel, tuned to 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet. Connected to a six-speed automatic instead of an eight-speed, the inline-six is available even on the Tradesman.



Further up the range, the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab is available in SLT, Laramie, and



Arriving at dealers in the second quarter of the year, the Chassis Cab is up to 120 pounds lighter than the previous generation of the heavy-duty pickup. The hood is one of the weight-saving measures, made from aluminum instead of steel.



Depending on how deep the customer’s pockets are, the Chassis Cab can be outfitted with forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, and an endless number of cameras. Regardless of configuration, the newcomer features power take-off drive on either the left or right side of the truck.



"With the Chassis Cab Limited, we've also created something the segment has never seen, surrounding owners in premium materials and technology with the highest quality interiors, active safety systems, and of course, our award-winning Uconnect technology," declared Reid Bigland, head of Ram.



