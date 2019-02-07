1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista Hypercar Will Bring Down the House in Geneva

For years now we’ve gotten used to seeing outlandish projects signed by Pininfarina for more or less iconic carmakers. Most of these designs will never meet the actual tarmac.
That’s not the case with the Battista, a car announced ever since the end of last year as the first production electric Pininfarina and one of the most exciting cars of the new motoring age.
1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque of pure electric muscle coming out of a carbon-bodied car designed to blow the competition away in more than one respect.
That’s what Pininfarina will be showing in March at the Geneva Motor Show. That’s what the Battista is: an electric hypercar capable of beaming itself from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in under two seconds, and to keep up the insane acceleration until the 300 km/h (186 mph) threshold is reached at the 12 seconds mark.
As said, the exciting thing about the Battista is that it will not be just another concept we’ll forget as soon as the show ends. This one will be made. And sold.
In a statement released earlier this week, the car builder said it will be making 150 units of the Battista starting next year. The production run will be evenly divided between North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and delivered through a network of partners the company is just beginning to put together.
“We believe our retail specialists will become evangelists of the brand as they take on the privilege of caring for Pininfarina cars and clients,” said in a statement Michael Perschke, Pininfarina CEO.
“Initially, for the Battista's 150 clients we'll have 20 to 25 global touchpoints; as the Pininfarina range grows, we'll add further retail specialists while still retaining exclusivity."
The Italian company is already accepting applications from those in the market for “the most powerful Italian sports car ever created,” but did not announce any pricing yet.
