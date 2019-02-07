1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista Hypercar Will Bring Down the House in Geneva

More on this:

1 VinFast Cars to Be Built on New Magna Steyr Platforms

2 Pininfarina Teases PF0 Concept Hypercar, Most Powerful Italian Sports Car Ever

3 Italdesign Chosen by Public to Design Cars for Vietnamese VinFast

4 Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic GT Shows Mean Profile in New Teaser

5 Pininfarina Showcased Three Concepts In Shanghai, Two Are Electric Crossovers