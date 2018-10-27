autoevolution

Ram Teams Up With Mopar For SEMA-bound Concept Trucks

October 30th is right around the corner, and you know what that means! Because customization is so popular among pickup owners, Ram couldn’t pass this SEMA Show without a couple of customized trucks.
See the 2019 Ram 1500 with the 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires? That’s the Mopar-modified Rebel, outfitted for the trail with a lift kit that raises the ground clearance by two inches. One-piece aluminum running boards from Mopar are also included, plus 18x8-inch beadlock wheels made from cast aluminum.

The workhorse is prepared to take on the worst of terrains thanks to Grey Metallic skid plates and five LED clusters that illuminate the trail with 4,800 lumens per piece. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 “receives additional performance” thanks to the Ram Airflow cold-air intake system.

The slammed-to-the-street Low Down is based on the Big Horn, and as you can tell, Ram chose a combination of Brassphault and Gloss Black for the exterior. Design enhancements also include a performance-oriented hood, blacked-out badging, 22-inch wheels painted in Gloss Black with Brass Monkey, and conceptual wheel flares.

Sitting two inches closer to the ground thanks to a lowering kit, the Low Down also boasts 5.0-inch exhaust tips, hard tonneau cover, brushed and polished door sill guards, bright pedal kit, and all-weather mats. Just like the Mopar-modified Rebel, this fellow takes its mojo from the 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

In the production model, the engine is good for 395 horsepower, with or without the eTorque mild-hybrid system. The EcoDiesel V6 is coming back for the 2020 model year, promising the best gas mileage possible for the full-size pickup.

For customers who aren’t prepared to pony up $31,795 for the entry-level Pentastar V6, Ram has an alternative in the guise of the old half-tonner. For the 2019 model year, the Ram 1500 Classic starts at $27,295 for the Regular Cab with the 6’4” box. Given time, the Rebel 1500 TRX will be added to the lineup, packing the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 from Dodge.
