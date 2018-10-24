Ram Rebel TR Expected With 7.0-liter Banshee V8 Engine

Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design

Not that long ago, inside sources were suggesting that Ram is working on a 426-cu.in. V8 for the Rebel TR. The free-breathing motor in the brother of the Rebel TRX is back into focus, this time in the guise of a bored-out engine with 7.0 liters displacement. 6 photos



Higher up, the Rebel TRX was previewed two years ago by a concept based on the previous generation of the Ram light-duty pickup truck. Equipped with 37-inch tires, Baer brakes with six-piston calipers, and 6.2 liters of Hellcat V8, the off-road model has 575 horsepower and mountains of torque to offer.



Because it runs on 48 volts, the eTorque also comes with a DC-to-DC converter that allows the 430-Wh battery behind the rear seats to charge the 12-volt battery of the engine. When needed, the mild-hybrid system’s lithium-ion battery can also power the accessories of the vehicle. It isn’t clear if the Banshee is based on the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, with some people suggesting that Ram might be treated to an all-new design. Our friends at FCA Authority expect 520 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque from the eight-cylinder engine, which sounds right in comparison to the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that’s the range-topping option for the 2019 model year.Higher up, the Rebel TRX was previewed two years ago by a concept based on the previous generation of the Ram light-duty pickup truck. Equipped with 37-inch tires, Baer brakes with six-piston calipers, and 6.2 liters of Hellcat V8, the off-road model has 575 horsepower and mountains of torque to offer.The Ram 2018 – 2022 Product Plan confirms the arrival of the TRX by 2022, and knowing Fiat Chrysler, the supercharged V8 we know and love from the Challenger SRT Hellcat is the engine of choice for this application. Ram is also developing a successor for the Dakota, which will take on the likes of the Ford Ranger and next generation of the Nissan Frontier.Turning our attention back to the 1500 , the Rebel TR is expected to serve as Ram’s competitor to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The Rebel TRX, on the other hand, could arrive as a rival to the discontinued Ford F-150 Lightning. But truth be told, the on-road emphasis of the Rebel TRX hasn’t been confirmed or denied by Fiat Chrysler.Considering that Ram offers the eTorque system in both the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 5.7-liter HEMI V8, chances are that mild hybridization will make its way into the Rebel TR and Rebel TRX. The 48-volt system is connected to a belt-driven motor generator unit, which replaces the alternator.Because it runs on 48 volts, the eTorque also comes with a DC-to-DC converter that allows the 430-Wh battery behind the rear seats to charge the 12-volt battery of the engine. When needed, the mild-hybrid system’s lithium-ion battery can also power the accessories of the vehicle.

