Ram Launches Luxed-Up 2500, 3500 With Southwestern Theme

After launching the 1500 Rebel 12, Ram is back with another full-size pickup bearing an intricate name. This time around, the truckmaker is much obliged to present the 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Editon. And the 3500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition.
Available from $60,790 and $71,260, respectively, the special edition comes in Crew Cab and Mega Cab flavors, 4x4 and 4x4, with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 or the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel inline-six engine. Now on sale at dealers nationwide, the Ram Rodeo comes as standard with rear-axle air suspension, 5th wheel/gooseneck trailer prep package, and bed-view camera.
The thing about the Ram Rodeo, however, is that Ram promises a “class-leading interior with premium materials.” Wood, leather, and steel trim are also found in the F-150 Limited and Super Duty models, questioning the truckmaker’s claim to the luxury crown.
Regardless of who’s better, there is no question the cabin is exceptional in all aspects. Even the headliner is made from suede, adding to the luxed-up nature of the truck.
“The 2018 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition is the ultimate combination of capability, refinement, and towing content,” declared Jim Morrison, head of Ram Truck at FCA in North America. “Truck buyers at this level expect to see and feel the highest quality materials. The Ram Rodeo brings together the advanced technology and towing content in America’s longest-lasting truck.”
Customers going for the 2500 with the HEMI V8 are presented with a best-in-class accolade that matters, as in 16,320 pounds of towing capacity. The Mega Cab boasts the most interior space in the segment. As for the 3500 with the Cummins turbo diesel, bragging rights include the 930 pound-feet of torque and 30,000 pounds of towing capacity with the 5th wheel.
On that note, Ram is much obliged to add a Mopar-branded bed stap and skid plate protection to the Ram Rodeo at no cost to the customer. Think of these additions as a gentle reminder that even though it’s luxurious, the heavy-duty pickup truck is a workhorse at heart.
