autoevolution
 

Ram Launches Luxed-Up 2500, 3500 With Southwestern Theme

27 Sep 2018, 14:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After launching the 1500 Rebel 12, Ram is back with another full-size pickup bearing an intricate name. This time around, the truckmaker is much obliged to present the 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Editon. And the 3500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition.
7 photos
2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn “Ram Rodeo” Edition2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn “Ram Rodeo” Edition2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn “Ram Rodeo” Edition2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn “Ram Rodeo” Edition2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn “Ram Rodeo” Edition2018 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn “Ram Rodeo” Edition
Available from $60,790 and $71,260, respectively, the special edition comes in Crew Cab and Mega Cab flavors, 4x4 and 4x4, with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 or the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel inline-six engine. Now on sale at dealers nationwide, the Ram Rodeo comes as standard with rear-axle air suspension, 5th wheel/gooseneck trailer prep package, and bed-view camera.

The thing about the Ram Rodeo, however, is that Ram promises a “class-leading interior with premium materials.” Wood, leather, and steel trim are also found in the F-150 Limited and Super Duty models, questioning the truckmaker’s claim to the luxury crown.

Regardless of who’s better, there is no question the cabin is exceptional in all aspects. Even the headliner is made from suede, adding to the luxed-up nature of the truck.

“The 2018 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition is the ultimate combination of capability, refinement, and towing content,” declared Jim Morrison, head of Ram Truck at FCA in North America. “Truck buyers at this level expect to see and feel the highest quality materials. The Ram Rodeo brings together the advanced technology and towing content in America’s longest-lasting truck.”

Customers going for the 2500 with the HEMI V8 are presented with a best-in-class accolade that matters, as in 16,320 pounds of towing capacity. The Mega Cab boasts the most interior space in the segment. As for the 3500 with the Cummins turbo diesel, bragging rights include the 930 pound-feet of torque and 30,000 pounds of towing capacity with the 5th wheel.

On that note, Ram is much obliged to add a Mopar-branded bed stap and skid plate protection to the Ram Rodeo at no cost to the customer. Think of these additions as a gentle reminder that even though it’s luxurious, the heavy-duty pickup truck is a workhorse at heart.
2018 Ram 2500 2018 Ram 3500 Ram 2500 Ram 3500 Ram pickup truck Special Edition
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 1500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 1500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupAll RAM Trucks models  
 
 