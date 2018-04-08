2021 Ram Rebel TR Expected To Debut 7.0-liter Banshee V8, Rebel TRX Goes Hellcat

When Ram presented the fifth generation of the light-duty 1500, the truckmaker released a number of photos to the media. In one of them, the clock on the infotainment system reads 7:07, which isn’t a coincidence at all when you think about it.
Dodge pulled a similar trick with the Hellcat, the 6.2-liter S/C V8-powered Challenger and Charger that pushed the envelope to a level the competition wasn’t prepared to tackle. Then the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk came on the scene with 707 ponies, after which Dodge leveled up to the Demon.
Make no mistake about it, the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 will find application in the all-new Ram 1500. Expected to arrive for the 2021 model year in 2020, the newcomer has been previewed in 2016 by the Ram Rebel TRX Concept.
Citing "inside sources," 5thgenrams.com reports that the Rebel TRX will be joined by a second engine option. Called Rebel TR, the second derivative is anticipated to debut an all-new 7.0-liter (426 cu.in.) HEMI V8. The N/A engine is codenamed Banshee after the McDonnel F2H Banshee jet fighter aircraft.
Engineers are reported to be working on the TRX to deliver 707 horsepower from the Hellcat V8, not 575 ponies like the concept. The Rebel TR with the Banshee V8 won’t be as powerful, but it’s certain to put up a fair fight against the twin-turbo V6-engined Ford F-150 Raptor (450 horsepower; 510 lb-ft).
If the information in the report will be proven true by FCA, where does this leave the Ford Motor Company? With up to 707 horsepower, the Ram 1500 will dominate the segment regarding output. What's more, it will be interesting to see if GM is preparing something for the Silverado 1500.
Considering that FCA intends to drop the Hellcat V8 in the Ram Rebel TRX, can you imagine Jeep doing the same with the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer? The Scrambler pickup, which shares some of the underpinnings with the Ram 1500, is another possible candidate for the Hellcat V8.
