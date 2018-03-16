Ram 1500 Pickups Recalled in Salt-Belt States

Usually being a life saver during the slippery months of winter, road salt is bad in so many other ways: it destroys the tarmac, leaving in its wake potholes or cracks, it can corrode metal elements of cars and, according to some studies, splits into sodium and chloride ions that get absorbed roadside plants or wildlife.

Usually, these recalls pertain to vehicles sold some while back. On Friday, auto group FCA announced just such a recall: over 270,000 Ram 1500 pickups, built between



The problem to be fixed involves a bracket that, due to corrosion, may cause a vehicle’s fuel tank to sag.



“The Company is unaware of any related incidents of injury, accident, fire, fuel leak or separation of the tank, which is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE),” FCA says in a statement.



“However, FCA US is launching this campaign out of an abundance of caution and urges affected customers to heed the instructions in their recall notices.”



FCA says a fault caused by the bracket could be identified by the owner by hearing a noise or seeing a hanging fuel strap. A lower-than-usual fuel tank might also be a sign something is not right. If owners suspect something is wrong, FCA advises them to contact local dealers.



