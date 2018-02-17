Canada-only 2019 Ram 1500 Sport Ticks All The Right Boxes

As a means to celebrate the arrival of the 2019 Ram 1500, the automaker decided that a special edition is called for. One that’s specially tailored for Canada
, that is. The 1500 Sport is the light-duty truck in question, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, it is gifted with unique trim pieces, as well as a lot of optional extras.
Presented at the 2018 Canadian International Autoshow, the 1500 Sport came to be as a result of the 100,000-plus Ram vehicles sold in Canada in the previous year. “That’s why the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is being built exclusively for the Canadian market and why we are confident our truck owners will embrace the unique style and capability it offers,”
declared Reid Bigland, president and chief executive officer of FCA Canada.
Distinguished by the black billet bar grille with RAM lettering, the 1500 Sport comes as standard with bi-LED headlights
with black bezels, LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lamps. The blacked-out treatment continues with the badging, side window surrounds, and vented Sport hood (available as an optional extra).
20-inch aluminum wheels painted black are also standard, with customers offered with 22-inch Black Noise alloys as an option. The aluminum tailgate, meanwhile, features an integrated spoiler with black badging, Ram head logo, and the exclusive Sport logo.
The dual-exhaust system at the rear is connected to the 5.7-liter version of the HEMI V8, a naturally aspirated motor with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque at its disposal. Available in 4x2 and 4x4 configuration, either as a Quad Cab
or Crew Cab
, the interior is unique to the 1500 Sport thanks to the all-black cabin with black headliner, satin light black chrome highlights, and diamond plate-look on the center stack.
Going on sale in the second quarter of 2018, pricing and fuel economy for the 2019 Ram 1500 Sport will be announed at a later date.