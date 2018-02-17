autoevolution
 

Canada-only 2019 Ram 1500 Sport Ticks All The Right Boxes

17 Feb 2018, 10:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new 1500 is the most important Ram in a long, long time. Not only it benefits from the latest powertrain technologies available within the Fiat Chrysler group, but it’s more luxurious than the previous generation, and more capable off the beaten path.
18 photos
Canada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 SportCanada-only 2019 Ram 1500 Sport
As a means to celebrate the arrival of the 2019 Ram 1500, the automaker decided that a special edition is called for. One that’s specially tailored for Canada, that is. The 1500 Sport is the light-duty truck in question, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, it is gifted with unique trim pieces, as well as a lot of optional extras.

Presented at the 2018 Canadian International Autoshow, the 1500 Sport came to be as a result of the 100,000-plus Ram vehicles sold in Canada in the previous year. “That’s why the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is being built exclusively for the Canadian market and why we are confident our truck owners will embrace the unique style and capability it offers,” declared Reid Bigland, president and chief executive officer of FCA Canada.

Distinguished by the black billet bar grille with RAM lettering, the 1500 Sport comes as standard with bi-LED headlights with black bezels, LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lamps. The blacked-out treatment continues with the badging, side window surrounds, and vented Sport hood (available as an optional extra).

20-inch aluminum wheels painted black are also standard, with customers offered with 22-inch Black Noise alloys as an option. The aluminum tailgate, meanwhile, features an integrated spoiler with black badging, Ram head logo, and the exclusive Sport logo.

The dual-exhaust system at the rear is connected to the 5.7-liter version of the HEMI V8, a naturally aspirated motor with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque at its disposal. Available in 4x2 and 4x4 configuration, either as a Quad Cab or Crew Cab, the interior is unique to the 1500 Sport thanks to the all-black cabin with black headliner, satin light black chrome highlights, and diamond plate-look on the center stack.

Going on sale in the second quarter of 2018, pricing and fuel economy for the 2019 Ram 1500 Sport will be announed at a later date.
2019 Ram 1500 Sport Canada 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck Ram 1500 Special Edition Ram
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 1500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 1500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupAll RAM Trucks models  