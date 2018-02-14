autoevolution
 

Ontario Police Teases New Model X Cruiser, People Don't Agree with the Spending

14 Feb 2018, 13:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Having electric police cruisers makes sense if the authorities are looking to boost EV sales in their country or area. People who otherwise have no interest in this type of cars are going to hear the woosh as the cruiser goes by, wonder what that was, and look into it.
7 photos
OPP Model XOPP Model XOPP Model XOPP Model XOPP Model XOPP Model X spied
And when they do discover what it is, the fact the police is using them is going to translate into added confidence that they might suit their civilian needs as well. In the end, it all finalizes with a purchase and the EV gang has just earned itself a new member. The police, on the other hand, gets to look cool, especially with the younger generations. Win-win.

We've seen the LAPD toy with the idea of getting Tesla Model S patrol cars before agreeing on a deal with BMW for a fleet of 100 or so i3s. Over in Europe, the Bruxelles police force uses Tesla's sedan, and we're sure there are other examples we don't know of.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Canada started a teasing campaign on Facebook for its upcoming cruiser which it would reveal at the Canadian International Auto Show starting this Friday. The car - painted black and white and bearing the OPP's logo and golden lettering - was hidden under a wrinkly sheet with Sgt. Kerry Schmidt holding one of the corners up. He was basically lifting the skirt, which is the definition of a "teaser" even before cars were invented.

As it so often happens, the lifted the cloth a bit too high, and people realized they were looking at a Tesla Model X SUV. Later, a spy photo showing the Falcon Wing doors in action lifted any remaining doubt over the make and model of the mystery cruiser.

Naturally, not everybody was happy about the OPP's choice. Since the Model X can cost as high as $189,000 in Canada, their reluctance of greeting the news with open arms is understandable. The taxpayers immediately wondered whether their money couldn't have been put to better use.

Sgt. Schmidt was peppered with messages from angry locals who demanded to know how much it all cost. The OPP remained quiet about it, but we expect it to clear the water once the CIAS starts on Friday. We also doubt the Model X was paid for by the police - at least not in full. As we've mentioned, these things are usually publicity stunts that benefit both parties.
tesla model x opp cruiser tesla model x police cruiser Tesla Model X police Ontario Canada
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  