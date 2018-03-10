autoevolution
Least Expensive 2019 Ram 1500 Priced At $33,340, Because Reasons

The F-150 is $27,705 and the Silverado starts at $28,285, excluding destination charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees, and optional equipment. But Ram Truck is feeling one step above the competition, pricing the 1500 at a whopping $31,695.
Let that sink in for a minute, then bear in mind the destination adds $1,645 to the price. At $33,340 for the entry-level Tradesman, which features halogen headlamps and black steel bumpers, it’s a lot of money. For reference, the 2018 MY started at $27,095 plus $1,395, totaling $28,490. Why, oh why?

There are many answers to that question, starting with the larger dimensions, better capability, and more standard equipment than ever before. Then there’s the matter of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which comes with mild-hybrid technology even in the Tradesman, translating to 305 ponies.

What’s more, the 2018 model year is less expensive because the bone-stock configuration is 1500 Regular Cab with the 6-foot 4-inch cargo bed. The half-tonner starts with the Quad Cab for the 2019 model year, which demands a premium. Moving up to the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 without eTorque adds $1,195 to the tally, while the mild-hybridized version comes in at $1,995.

The other end of the spectrum? Take the 1500 Crew Cab in Limited 4x4 and 6’4” specification, which costs $59,335. By comparison, the most expensive 2018 Limited used to cost $54,690, representing a difference of $4,645.

The pricing will go down once the Regular Cab enters production, but all in all, the premium is justified if you look through the standard features list of the 1500 Tradesman. Uconnect 5.0 infotainment? Check. Three USB ports and one auxiliary port? Double check. Frequency Response Damping shock absorbers, locking tailgate, and remote keyless entry? Check those as well.

As an added bonus, the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is on par with those offered by Ford and GM. Only Nissan can best the Big Three in Detroit with the Titan, offering 100,000 miles and five years of coverage.

