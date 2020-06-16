autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 

1965 Dodge HEMI Coronet A990 "Tribute" Flexes 705 HP of Mopar Muscle

16 Jun 2020, 18:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
An intermediate car from 1965, the Coronet shares the B-body platform with the Polara, Charger, and numerous Plymouth models such as the Belvedere, GTX, and Roadrunner. And for 1965, you couldn’t get a better Coronet than the A990 with the 426 HEMI engine.
19 photos
A little over 100 units were built, featuring the 727 TorqueFlite race-ready automatic transmission or the A833 stick shift. This fellow here, however, isn’t an original but a “tribute.”

Whereas the real deal changes hands for anything between $150,000 to $200,000 these days, the replica in the photo gallery is listed for sale by RK Motors Charlotte at $69,900.

“The product of a detailed, professional restoration” is featured in the book HEMI: The Ultimate American V8 and is the winner of “multiple national show and concours awards.” It’s that good of a reproduction, and better still, it packs a ludicrous amount of horsepower.

705 of them, to be more precise, coming courtesy of a 526 Dale Reed HEMI with dual-quad induction. The 8.6-liter leviathan is mated to an A727 and a Chrysler 8.75-inch rear axle featuring 3.55 gears for the Sure Grip differential. Finished in Viper Red and glossy clear coat, the Coronet A990 twists to the tune of 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque.

All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow spins Goodrich Silvertowns up front and Hoosier Quick Time Pros out back, measuring 7.10 by 15 and 29 x 13.50 by 15 inches. The strip-slaying setup is complemented by sturdy subframe connectors, relocated Super Stock leaf springs, a 3,200-rpm stall, a Hayden cooler, as well as a full-manual reverse valve body.

Don’t expect this fellow to handle, though, and forget about driving it on the long haul because the V8 will deafen you and your passenger. As a blacktop brawler and a weekend warrior, however, this Mopar marvel ticks all the right boxes and it’s a drop-dead gorgeous spec to boot.

Introduced in 1949, the Coronet was replaced in '76 by the Monaco.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
1965 Dodge HEMI Coronet A990 replica Dodge HEMI Coronet A990 muscle car 1965 Dodge Coronet drag racing Dodge Coronet
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day