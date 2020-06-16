Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Is Looking for a New Owner

3 The Chevy "LS427/570" Crate Engine Trumps the LS7 in the Camaro Z/28, 'Vette Z06

1 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Shows Only 483 Miles From New

More on this:

1965 Dodge HEMI Coronet A990 "Tribute" Flexes 705 HP of Mopar Muscle

An intermediate car from 1965, the Coronet shares the B-body platform with the Polara, Charger, and numerous Plymouth models such as the Belvedere, GTX, and Roadrunner. And for 1965, you couldn’t get a better Coronet than the A990 with the 426 HEMI engine. 19 photos



Whereas the real deal changes hands for anything between $150,000 to $200,000 these days, the replica in the photo gallery is listed for sale by



“The product of a detailed, professional restoration” is featured in the book HEMI: The Ultimate American V8 and is the winner of “multiple national show and concours awards.” It’s that good of a reproduction, and better still, it packs a ludicrous amount of horsepower.



705 of them, to be more precise, coming courtesy of a 526 Dale Reed HEMI with dual-quad induction. The 8.6-liter leviathan is mated to an A727 and a Chrysler 8.75-inch rear axle featuring 3.55 gears for the Sure Grip differential. Finished in Viper Red and glossy clear coat, the Coronet A990 twists to the tune of 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque.



All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow spins Goodrich Silvertowns up front and Hoosier Quick Time Pros out back, measuring 7.10 by 15 and 29 x 13.50 by 15 inches. The strip-slaying setup is complemented by sturdy subframe connectors, relocated Super Stock leaf springs, a 3,200-rpm stall, a Hayden cooler, as well as a full-manual reverse valve body.



Don’t expect this fellow to handle, though, and forget about driving it on the long haul because the V8 will deafen you and your passenger. As a blacktop brawler and a weekend warrior, however, this Mopar marvel ticks all the right boxes and it’s a drop-dead gorgeous spec to boot.



Introduced in 1949, the Coronet was replaced in '76 by the Monaco. A little over 100 units were built, featuring the 727 TorqueFlite race-ready automatic transmission or the A833 stick shift. This fellow here, however, isn’t an original but a “tribute.”Whereas the real deal changes hands for anything between $150,000 to $200,000 these days, the replica in the photo gallery is listed for sale by RK Motors Charlotte at $69,900.“The product of a detailed, professional restoration” is featured in the book HEMI: The Ultimate American V8 and is the winner of “multiple national show and concours awards.” It’s that good of a reproduction, and better still, it packs a ludicrous amount of horsepower.705 of them, to be more precise, coming courtesy of a 526 Dale Reed HEMI with dual-quad induction. The 8.6-liter leviathan is mated to an A727 and a Chrysler 8.75-inch rear axle featuring 3.55 gears for the Sure Grip differential. Finished in Viper Red and glossy clear coat, the Coronet A990 twists to the tune of 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque.All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow spins Goodrich Silvertowns up front and Hoosier Quick Time Pros out back, measuring 7.10 by 15 and 29 x 13.50 by 15 inches. The strip-slaying setup is complemented by sturdy subframe connectors, relocated Super Stock leaf springs, a 3,200-rpm stall, a Hayden cooler, as well as a full-manual reverse valve body.Don’t expect this fellow to handle, though, and forget about driving it on the long haul because the V8 will deafen you and your passenger. As a blacktop brawler and a weekend warrior, however, this Mopar marvel ticks all the right boxes and it’s a drop-dead gorgeous spec to boot.Introduced in 1949, the Coronet was replaced in '76 by the Monaco.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.