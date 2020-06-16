This 1968 Pontiac GTO Is a Babied Car Looking for Love

4 1968 Dodge Dart Lost Its Steering Wheel, Got Some Ford Mustang Hood Scoops

3 This Holy Grail 1969 Dodge Charger Is a “One of a Kind” Rust-Free V8 Monster

2 These Spectacular Ram Renderings Should Be Official Wallpapers

More on this:

This 1972 Dodge Charger SE Is a Classic Muscle Car Looking Fabulous

If you’re in the market for a muscle car but don’t have the time for a restoration project, this ready-made 1972 Dodge Charger right here could be the one that’s worth taking home. 19 photos



The Charger SE is powered by a 318 ci (5.2-liter) V8 engine, and the seller guarantees it’s running “awesome.” In other words, if you agree on the price, you should be able to drive it home just fine without any urgent fixes required.



The green-painted 2-door coupe has already received a series of improvements, and the engine overhaul itself added lots of new parts, like a new Mallory electronic distribution, Mopar valve covers, and a new aluminum radiator. All OEM parts that were removed and replaced are still available should you want to get them too.



The car has 154,000 miles (247,800 km) on the clock according to the ad, and it’s accident-free. As for why everything looks so good, it’s because it was “100 percent garage kept,” as the current owner explains in the Craigslist post.



“One of the coolest vehicles on the road today! Heads turn when you’re driving this car! Hideaway Headlights are Awesome, Great to own and drive, the longer you own the more it goes up in value, 50 year anniversary coming up very soon,” the listing reads.



Furthermore, the car comes with all receipts and paperwork and a clean title. The work on restoring the interior has already started, and the seller says the price could increase as more progress on this is made.



As for the price itself, you can get this Charger for $15,950 and the owner says they’re willing to negotiate “if you are serious about buying.” Someone is selling their ’72 Charger on Craigslist , and by the looks of things, even if it's not necessarily in mint condition, it’s not really far from that either.The Charger SE is powered by a 318 ci (5.2-liter) V8 engine, and the seller guarantees it’s running “awesome.” In other words, if you agree on the price, you should be able to drive it home just fine without any urgent fixes required.The green-painted 2-door coupe has already received a series of improvements, and the engine overhaul itself added lots of new parts, like a new Mallory electronic distribution, Mopar valve covers, and a new aluminum radiator. All OEM parts that were removed and replaced are still available should you want to get them too.The car has 154,000 miles (247,800 km) on the clock according to the ad, and it’s accident-free. As for why everything looks so good, it’s because it was “100 percent garage kept,” as the current owner explains in the Craigslist post.“One of the coolest vehicles on the road today! Heads turn when you’re driving this car! Hideaway Headlights are Awesome, Great to own and drive, the longer you own the more it goes up in value, 50 year anniversary coming up very soon,” the listing reads.Furthermore, the car comes with all receipts and paperwork and a clean title. The work on restoring the interior has already started, and the seller says the price could increase as more progress on this is made.As for the price itself, you can get this Charger for $15,950 and the owner says they’re willing to negotiate “if you are serious about buying.”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.